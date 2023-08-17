It was fascinating to be part of the curriculum creation and put my passion for health and education into what I believe is the best program out there.

As for what sets HCC apart (beyond the condensed timeline): Our content is an incredibly detailed and high-quality blend of functional medicine alongside more traditional Western science-based guidelines. We also prioritize 1:1 faculty time for students to ask their burning questions and gain clarity from faculty members who have already walked in their shoes.

Furthermore, we prioritize teachers who come from a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives. Some of our faculty have clinical experience coaching; some have a more entrepreneurial background, and others have worked with medical doctors in integrative practices. We respect our differences and learn from one another to provide the best real-world experience for our students.

Our team is also diligent about keeping up with new topics in health coaching. We are always listening to podcasts, reading new coaching books, and meeting with others in the field. A couple of us are also working on a scientific paper and will be submitting it to be published in a medical journal (fingers crossed)! We dream big here at mindbodygreen, and and that’s what we teach our students to do too.

It's very powerful to bond with students and watch them grow over the 20 weeks of learning and transformation. And I love to keep up with them to see what amazing things they do after graduation.

The creators of the HCC program have put our hearts and souls into this, and we’ve done it in a way that helps students maximize their investment of time and money and use HCC as a springboard for greatness. It’s hard to describe in words, but this course changes lives… and we faculty are so lucky to get to watch the transformation.

