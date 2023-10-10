If Talking About Money Gives You Anxiety — This Specialist Has Advice For You

Victoria highly recommends working with a financial specialist to help you along your journey. Not only can they offer strategies that are tailored specifically to your situation, but they can also save you a lot of time by sharing what has worked well for others. "[They're] there to listen to your goals, your fears, your past money traumas, your wishes for your future, etc., and together you work through it all to create a game plan that fits your needs." It's like having a financial "therapist"—sign us up!