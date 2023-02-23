3 Healthy Habits For Couples That Share Finances From The Pros

The team that truly plays together wins. Having shared financial goals can help couples align their priorities and make decisions about how to manage their money. Those goals can be long-term (like saving for retirement and buying a house) and short-term (like paying off debt or saving for a vacation). “Having a plan in place can help couples avoid overspending and keep them focused on their goals,” says Brianda Teterukov, a licensed couple’s therapist.

To up the odds of reaching those goals, establish ground rules. These can be anything from setting a monthly spending limit to discussing major purchases before making them. “Having parameters and sticking to them helps couples stay on the same page and avoid conflict,” says Candace Kotkin-De Carvalho, a licensed social worker.

Come up with compromises on points where you differ. Say one person thinks it’s important to have an automatic deposit into a college fund for the kids and the other wants to make monthly deposits depending upon other expenses. A compromise could be that they put a minimal amount on auto-deposit and then review adding additional money month to month. “This way both people’s needs are met,” says Samantha Daniels, relationship expert and match-maker.