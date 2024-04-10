Skip to Content
Personal Growth

Tax Day Is Almost Here – How To Get Through The Stress In 2 Steps

April 10, 2024
Wellth Check: A woman doing her taxes
Image by Danil Nevsky x mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Invest in your well-being: In this financial wellness series, we're diving into how to better budget for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Welcome to Wellth Check.

Two things in life you can’t avoid are taxes and death. There’s no sense in getting too worked up about either one. While you have no clue when you’ll go home to glory, there’s nothing surprising about Tax Day, it’s been April 15 forever. 

The IRS and Tax Day can send some people right to “stressville.” That land where there are sleepless nights, headaches, all manner of anxiety, whether it’s a fear of an audit, having to pony up a big some of cash, or anything else you can go round and round in your head about.

Stop, exhale, exhale again. 

Prepare to take on Tax Day with minimal stress. “Tax time can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to,” says Melissa Murphy Pavone, a certified financial planner and director of investments at Oppenheimer & Co.

Here’s how to keep your cool this tax season.

1.

Have the right mindset

This is not the time to let your imagination run wild. “It’s very common to have lots of emotions surrounding taxes, to experience stress, overwhelm and even depression,” says Colleen Marshall, chief clinical officer at Two Chairs, which matches individuals with therapists.

She points out what you don’t want to do this tax season. Catastrophizing—seeing only the worst possible outcomes of a situation—is even worse. Don’t think, “I know I am going to owe more than I have.”

Secondly, she says to avoid overgeneralizing, making broad interpretations from a single or few events. One good example of this kind of stinking thinking is, “I don’t understand taxes. I am bad at all my finances and will be broke soon.”

Slow down the train your brain is zooming on. Jumping to conclusions, interpreting the meaning of a situation with little or no evidence is likely to get you worked for no good reason. Check yourself if even before completing your taxes you believe, “I am going to owe thousands of dollars I can’t afford.”

Feel confident that have properly prepared your return. Don’t start freaking out and ruminate over possibilities such as, “If I make a mistake, I will get audited and go to jail,” says Marshall.

What’s her prescription for tax time trauma?

Notice your thoughts. “If you’re feeling stressed, anxious, depressed, or your thoughts are not helpful, challenge them,” she says. Put that thought on trial. What evidence do you have that the thought is true? What evidence do you have that the thoughts are not true? Then reflect on what is the truth of what you are telling yourself, she advises.

2.

Prepare, prepare, prepare

Preparation is one of the best antidotes for stress about taxes, or just about anything. Eric Croak, a certified financial planner and president of Croak Capital, a wealth management firm, offers four tips.

Don’t procrastinate

You don’t want to be that gal or guy, rushing to file your taxes at the last minute, to be in the post office at the eleventh hour to get your return in the mail. Remember putting filing off until the last minute doesn’t make the deadline disappear, and it sure ups the stress factor and more than that.

“Leaving everything until April 14th to collect your documents and start filing could lead to mistakes. Handle things promptly. Begin early, allowing yourself enough time to gather all necessary documents, check your financial records, and seek help if needed. By dealing with your taxes early, you’ll escape the last-minute rush and be more accurate in your filing,” says Croak.

Maximize tax tools/software

if you're looking for a way to file taxes without stress, well, luckily, each year brings new electronic tax tools to the market. For example, based on your income, you might qualify for the IRS Free File software to file your federal taxes at no cost.

Other online services include TurboTax and eSmart, points out Croak.

“Spending a bit of time exploring these options can lead you to the right software, thereby lessening your stress,” he says.

Educate yourself about tax laws

Ignorance is not bliss in the tax world. The more you know, the less stressful it'll be for you. Tax law is quite complex and changes often. You can start with resources like the IRS’ website.

“Before starting your tax preparation, get acquainted with key aspects relevant to you or your business. You don't need to be an expert, but it's good to increase your awareness,” says Croak. 

Get professional help

If your tax story is uncomplicated, you can likely do your own taxes.

But if not, decide to “literally pass along that tax-season stress to someone else,” says Croak.

Tax preparers and accountants can get the job done. Your peace of mind and the potential that they may also save you money in the long run is a price worth paying.

The takeaway

Dealing with taxes is something we do every year—so it's important to learn how to handle them responsibly and with as little of stress as possible. With these tips you can make the process a whole lot easier on your mental health.

Popular Stories

