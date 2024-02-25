The average person has tens of thousands of thoughts a day—many of which are negative. Constant “what if” or “I should” thoughts cause stress and anxiety. If you struggle with these, journaling can help. Journaling allows us to explore our inner world, thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. By starting a journaling practice, you allow yourself to explore and observe your negative thoughts. Over time, this can help you develop more positive self-talk that your future self will thank you for.