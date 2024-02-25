Advertisement
5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Your Mental Health This Year
Feeling your New Year, New Me intentions starting to fade? Thinking about a few things to do more and less of can help you embrace new patterns and let go of habits that aren't serving you. As a social worker, here are a few things I recommend embracing and letting go of in order to improve your mental health in the year ahead.
More: Colorful, protein-packed meals
To support mental health, I recommend eating a colorful array of ingredients (color often indicates a well-balanced meal) and prioritizing high-protein foods—particularly at breakfast. A high-protein breakfast will give you energy all day and for women, it could help your hormone health as well.
A well-balanced diet can impact your mental health by elevating your mood. This is partially because serotonin, the neurotransmitter that helps regulate sleep and appetite, also mediates mood and inhibits pain. About 95% of your serotonin is produced in your gastrointestinal tract1—which not only helps you digest food, but guides your emotions.
Insights from Harvard Health Publishing reveal compelling evidence that nutritious, whole-food diets can support mental health. Studies have compared the effects of "traditional" diets, such as the Mediterranean diet and the traditional Japanese diet to a typical "Western" diet and found that those who eat traditional diets (consisting mainly of whole, unprocessed foods) have 25% to 35% lower rates of depression than those who eat a traditional diet. Proof that our gut health goes hand in hand with our mental health.
More: Movement
One of the best “supplements” for brain health and mental well-being is exercise. Exercise provides natural detoxification and energy, and engaging in movement can effectively alleviate anxiety and depression2 by enhancing blood circulation to the brain. It also provides a stimulus to the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA)3 axis, which helps regulate the stress response.
In addition to supporting mental health, exercise can also have a positive impact on sleep4. What better reason to book that next workout class?
Less: Social media
We now use social media for just about everything under the sun: to connect with loved ones, join community groups, make purchases, and more. On average, people around the world spend roughly 2.3 hours daily on social media and Americans pick up their phones 96 times a day according to a 2019 survey.
It's safe to say that spending this much time on social media apps is not beneficial for our mental health. Taking just one week off of social media has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression5 and improve overall well-being. I highly recommend going on social media for no more than 10-15 minutes at a time. If it’s helpful, set a reminder. This will allow you to be present and eliminate doom scrolling.
More: Reading
What makes reading a book or article so great for your mental health? Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) shows that reading stimulates the brain's neural pathways, builds empathy and connection, and enhances cognitive function6. Curling up with a good book can also relax the body and decrease stress7.
Less: Negative thinking
The average person has tens of thousands of thoughts a day—many of which are negative. Constant “what if” or “I should” thoughts cause stress and anxiety. If you struggle with these, journaling can help. Journaling allows us to explore our inner world, thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. By starting a journaling practice, you allow yourself to explore and observe your negative thoughts. Over time, this can help you develop more positive self-talk that your future self will thank you for.
Less: Disarray
When you think of being organized, your mind probably goes to work. But organization is important for all aspects of our life. Having a cluttered home environment, for example, can lead to stress and anxiety, and decluttering is known to improve mental health. Ticking tasks off your to-do list triggers dopamine in your brain, so start small and set a goal to become more organized in one area of your life at a time.
More: Setting clear boundaries
In 2024, we’re not feeling guilty for setting boundaries. Let me be the first to say: Setting new boundaries is never easy, but the pursuit is well worth the effort. Too many times we’re caught saying “yes” to commitments that do not align with our true desires leaving us to sacrifice our personal happiness for others.
This year, I encourage you to take a moment to sit down and reflect on your:
- Desires
- Limitations
- Preferences
- Non-negotiables
Engage in a sincere conversation with yourself, reflecting on the past for guidance if needed. Once you’ve identified these aspects, share them with your loved ones. Have an open, honest conversation to create a safe space for mutual understanding and respect.
This will foster a stronger connection and alleviate any anxiety that may occur with future decisions. Remember that you are important and so are your needs. Setting boundaries is a form of self-love that will contribute to your well-being.
More: Sleep
Around 50-70 million Americans have sleep disorders according to Gallup polling, and 1 in 3 adults get less than 7 hours of sleep a night8 according to the CDC. Sleep is vital for our health and allows us to properly function.
You probably know that getting proper sleep has countless benefits: It elevates your mood, keeps your mind sharp, helps with metabolic health, and keeps your immune system strong9. You can set yourself up for a successful sleep routine by winding down earlier, limiting your exposure to alcohol and caffeine at least 6 hours before bedtime, reducing screen time before bed, and sleeping with an eye mask. And if you can steal time during the day for a nap, go for it, and don’t feel guilty!
The takeaway
Making your own "more" and "less" list can help you stay focused on building a routine that supports your mental health goals. The key is not to overwhelm yourself but to prioritize consistency over intensity. Start with these tips to take a few gradual—yet highly effective—steps forward.
