But short sleep duration on its own is also a risk factor for diabetes. Researchers of a study published in Diabetes Medicine found that the odds of prediabetes7 among over 2,000 healthy adults doubled for those who reported sleeping 5 or fewer hours a night than those who slept around 7 hours a night. Another study that pooled data from over one million individuals found that those sleeping 5 or fewer hours were 48% more likely8 to develop diabetes.