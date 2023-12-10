Advertisement
7 Things That Are On Our Financial Wishlist (Expert Approved!)
The best ideas in life can start with a simple, “what if." Those thoughts can lead to action. When it comes to finances, we all probably have some sort of wishlist of things that could benefit our personal finances—and lives overall.
We believe that list can include anything from budgeting apps, personal finance books, to tools to teach your kids about money. And better still if they’re not only educational but fun. Here are some things that financial experts want you to put on your holiday wishlist, to help save money this holiday season and beyond.
There’s an app for that
Who doesn’t want to feel like they are managing their money like a pro? A budgeting app can go a long way in getting you to the point where you feel you have a firm fix on your finances. There are plenty to choose from, like EveryDollar and YNAB (You Need a Budget).
Paul Heys, who recently launched the non-profit Investorship Financial Education Foundation, is big on Mint. “The budget tracker and planner application help you understand and manage your purchases/spending and helps plan for your future spending. You’re able to manage and link all of your cash accounts, credit cards, investments, bills, and more,” says Heys.
Use old school tools
One way to keep your spending under control is to reign in your online shopping. Anne Lester, author of Your Best Financial Life, has a fun way to do so: “Put a small piggy bank or statute of a pig at every place you sit and order stuff online—your desk, kitchen table, coffee table, to remind yourself not to spend mindlessly.”
Embrace the truth
There’s nothing like having a truth teller in your life. You need that someone who will tell you the tough stuff, like that certain person you think is the best thing that ever happened to you, is actually bad news. Similarly, a friend or loved one who holds your feet to the fire when it comes to your money can help keep your finances from going to hell in a handbasket.
“An accountability buddy can help you stay on track with your goals, with daily or weekly check ins to see how you’re progressing,” says Lester.
You’ll be surprised how just knowing someone will be asking about what’s going on, may inspire you to make better decisions.
Set your kids up for financial success
As a parent, one thing that probably tops your wishlist is doing your part to give your kids a solid financial foundation.
No worries, there are fun tools for teaching them about money like David Delisle’s book, The Golden Quest. Another option is Our Family Money Ladder, a physical chart for kids. When they earn or invest, they move up the ladder. When they spend or give, they move down the ladder.
Or another simple way to teach money management to kids is the three-jar method. Set aside and label a jar for spending, saving, and giving. When kids get their cash, they put a portion in each jar.
For teens, they’ll learn and have fun with online games, Check It Out!, Money Talks, and Charge!
Keep learning
You want to educate yourself about money. Motivate yourself to read by starting a financial book club with friends. Select a few financial books to get going.
“Being able to sit down with like-minded people and share your best ideas is a great way to spend time with friends and learn,” says Shinobu Hindert, a certified financial planner and author of Investing Is Your Superpower.
Go beyond books and keep increasing your financial knowledge. Take online personal finance classes, workshops, and webinars on budgeting, saving, investing, real estate, managing debt and more. You probably have podcasts that you listen to on a variety of topics, add personal finance to your mix. What better way to make use of your commuting time to and from work?
Don’t forget free financial newsletters and do follow noted personal finance gurus on social media.
Boost your business
You’re ready to take your small business to the next level. Maybe you’re just starting out or been in a business a year or two.
“If you want to expand your side hustle, try outsourcing some of your home tasks. For example, by paying someone else to clean your home or do your grocery shopping, you free up time that can be spent on your small business. This is an easy way to find more time to devote to your business,” says Erika Kullberg, an attorney and personal finance expert.
View spending money on expertise as an investment.
“An hour of coaching on tips for business owners from a CPA who works with solopreneurs or folks with side-hustles, who can introduce you to methods or apps that make it easy to categorize expenses appropriately, is money well spent,” says Lester of just one example of how a CPA can help.
Show yourself some love
“Treat yourself to a fitness or wellness retreat. Investing in your health can reduce future medical costs and improve your overall quality of life,” says Gina Knox, CEO and financial coach with Gina Knox Coaching.
Hitting the pause button can stoke your creativity, which could lead to new ideas that put money in your pocket.
