What you do day in and day out determines your path. The sooner you develop good habits the better. That’s certainly the case when it comes to your financial life. When you decide to live within your means and stick to it, you’re headed in the right direction toward financial freedom.

In an age of instant gratification, the notion of restraint seems old fashioned. But learning to hit the pause button before purchasing, questioning whether you’re satisfying a need, or a want has a big payoff. You’re likely to spend less frivolously and stay within your budget. Nobody says learning this lesson is easy, but it’s key to your financial wellbeing.

Listen to some of those who have spent years mastering the art of frugality and offer advice to younger folks.