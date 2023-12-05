Retreats and group trips that focus on a particular health or longevity theme are also increasingly popular. The Wise Women retreat at the Canyon Ranch Lenox Massachusetts campus brings together women entering midlife and menopause for group sessions and one-on-one consultations with an OBGYN. Next year, LA-based travel agency FTLO travel, which specializes in group travel, is launching a series of phone-free trips to places like Oaxaca, Mexico and Havana, Cuba. Participants will forgo digital directions, translation services, and even alarm clocks in the name of ditching distraction and connecting with the people and places around them.