This summer marks the first time many people in the U.S. are routinely checking their local AQI, as wildfires, smog, and ozone are causing air quality alerts from New York City to Chicago. As air pollution climbs to dangerous levels across the country, it reminds us how essential it is to protect the air we breathe.

To get involved in clean air advocacy, consider volunteering for an organization pushing for electrification, divesting your money out of fossil fuels, or writing into your local paper about what clean air means to you (here are some top tips about penning an op-ed from the American Lung Association).

Americans can consider reaching out to their state representatives voicing support for clean air policy, like the Public Health Air Quality Act, which would require the Environmental Protection Agency to improve air quality monitoring and alerts.