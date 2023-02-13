A UK Biobank study1 including nearly half a million people set out to analyze the relationship between loneliness, social isolation, and heart failure over a 12-year period. Researchers found that both loneliness and social isolation increased the likelihood of heart failure resulting in hospitalization or death by 15 to 20%. Unsurprisingly, authors found that the link was most present when situations of loneliness or social isolation were considered severe.

Researchers noted that in future studies, they hope to learn more about the bodily mechanism linking loneliness to the heart. They also plan to study loneliness and social isolation's effects on other global health concerns.

This research has global ramifications. Heart disease is a leading cause of death in America, accounting for almost 20% of all deaths in the country2 . In fact, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds3 . Heart complications are linked to many of the country's most pressing health concerns, including obesity, diabetes, tobacco use, and poor diet.

It's not surprising that loneliness is included in this list of factors, given the increasing amount of evidence showing that social relationships support overall health and life span4 .