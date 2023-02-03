Ranked as the ninth leading cause of mortality globally and contributing to more than one million annual deaths, it’s no wonder that the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes, blood glucose spikes, and insulin resistance is a high priority in public health.

Glucose comes directly from our diet, so nutrition and other lifestyle habits play a massive role in the symptoms and pathways associated with type 2 diabetes. And researchers have discovered that one essential vitamin plays a larger role in promoting healthy blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity than previously recognized.