Anyone can invest. And if you are interested in making this financial move, you don’t need to wait.

William Bevins, a certified financial planner with Cypress Capital, says that the decades-old misconception that you have to be rich to invest began when the U.S. was exiting the Depression and money was tight, and it stuck.

What’s important is to just do it. “You can start with $50. Once you get going, the benefit of compounding interest will do the rest of the work for you,” says Chris Muller, vice president of Money Under 30, an independent personal finance website.

Starting small and dipping your toes in the water is a great way to get comfortable with investing. Think of it like joining a gym: Fitness centers aren’t just for those who already have a consistent workout routine, they’re also for those who want to get in the practice of movement. And how does one do that? Well, the first step is simply showing up.

And another great thing to keep in mind is that there are plenty of options for investing with a small amount of money. Just like starting a workout routine, there are many options available to you: "There are many investment choices, research what’s out there,” says CPA Mark Stewart with Step by Step Business. “Your investment will serve as a passive income stream to help you build your wealth."