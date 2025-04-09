Advertisement
5 Lessons To Teach Your Kids About Finance According To Experts
When you’re a parent you want to share your wisdom with your children. There’s no shortage of topics to school them on. Money should be at the top of the list.
“Financial literacy is one of the most valuable lessons parents can pass down. These conversations should start early,” says Zohaib Sunesara, a certified parenting coach, and co-founder of parenting platform, Cuddle Pixie.
Those lessons are sorely needed. According to a recent survey by Self Financial, 63 percent of those they polled said they didn’t receive enough or any financial education growing up to set them up for financial success as an adult.
If you don’t want that to be your child’s story, here is a good starting point for approaching them about money matters in a way they understand and won’t freak out.
Money doesn’t grow on trees
“Money is earned through hard work, problem-solving, and creating value,” says James Comblo, CEO of FSC Wealth Advisors.
For younger kids, start with small tasks like chores (outside of their regular responsibilities) or a simple family project, such as a yard sale. “This gives them the opportunity to earn money through their own efforts,” says Comblo.
There’s something to be said for allowances. They create a work ethic. “For younger kids, assign simple chores like cleaning their room. For older kids, encourage part-time jobs or entrepreneurial activities like a lemonade stand,” says Anna Yen, a certified financial analyst at MoneyLion.
She adds, “Knowing the value of earning money helps them understand the connection between hard work and financial rewards, fostering responsibility and independence.”
Impart the importance of saving
Once they have a little change in their pocket, show them what to do with it. Introduce saving for short-term and long-term goals.
“Saving money teaches delayed gratification and the importance of planning for the future,” says Yen. She recommends younger kids use a piggy bank or a transparent jar to deposit their savings, so they see money grow. Older kids can open a savings account in a bank and set specific goals, perhaps a computer game, or something bigger, like a car.
Tim Smith, a certified financial planner and founder of The Financial Dad podcast, suggests using the “3 Buckets” approach where your child takes 1/3 of earnings or allowance and saves it, 1/3 for charities, and 1/3 to actually spend. Teens might prefer apps or spreadsheets to allocate their money.
“Explain that the longer they hold savings, the more they earn because they earn money on the earnings also, not just the saved dollars themselves (teaching them about compounding),” says Smith.
Point out the difference between needs vs. wants
The sooner your child gets the gist of this, the better. Spending without keeping this concept in mind leads to the financial downfall of many.
“Explain the difference between these concepts by classifying food, shelter, and education as essential needs and toys and luxury items as non-essential wants. This will help children prioritize spending and make thoughtful financial decisions,” says Yen.
How to help them grasp it? Go on a shopping trip to the grocery store. Discuss purchases. Ask them questions like, “Do we need this, or is this something we want?” For example, eggs, vegetables are a need, the Oreos and chips, not so much.
While you’re in the store also show them how to compare prices and look for discounts.
Credit is to be handled delicately
“Credit equals borrowed money. And, borrowed money has to be paid back—with extra,” says Cindy Kumar, CPA and owner of Elevated Accounting. Give them a test run. Let them borrow money from you to buy toys, or other treats. Explain the basic purpose of credit cards and how they should be paid off monthly in full. “Stress that credit cards are for convenience, not financing long term,” says Smith.
Bring home the point that they can avoid credit card drama if they only buy what they can afford, that living within their means and sticking to a budget is key to achieving financial goals.
Plant the seeds for a healthy money mindset
“Money isn’t just for buying things, it’s a tool to make the world a better place,” says Comblo, who advises encouraging your kids to support causes they care about by giving a portion of their money to those organizations.
When children see money as a tool rather than a stressor, they grow up with a healthier, more confident relationship with it, adds Sunesara.
Then too, keep it real. Everyone makes financial mistakes. “Those mistakes are a crucial part of learning how to manage finances. Tell your children it’s okay to make mistakes, but to learn from them and not be afraid to ask for help,” says Comblo.
If they spend all their money on something and regret it, “that lesson sticks way more than a lecture,” says Kumar.
Fess up to your kids and share one of your financial mistakes. Not only do you seem “real”, but they might also talk more freely about money.
The takeaway
Says Shaun Tarzy, managing partner at Wealthcare Financial, “Teaching your kids through real-life experiences gives them a grasp of financial literacy before they leave your home. Keep lessons engaging and tied to everyday life so they develop healthy money habits that last a lifetime.”