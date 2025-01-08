Advertisement
3 Money Goals To Set Right Now (That’ll Earn You Big $$$)
There’s nothing like ushering in a new year to motivate you to reflect and reset. When it comes to your finances, it’s also an ideal time to set goals. No doubt you could come up with a long to-do list, but keep it simple: start with just these three.
Prioritize building an emergency fund
Regardless of your income level or investment success, life is unpredictable. An emergency fund serves as a financial safety net, protecting you from unexpected setbacks such as medical expenses, car and home repairs, or job changes. “It allows you to weather these challenges without disrupting your long-term financial goals and is foundational to your overall financial security,” says Diana Perkins, a certified public accountant and founder of Trading With Diana.
In 2025, economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures continue to shape the financial landscape, points out Cary Carbonaro, a certified financial planner, and author of The Money Queen’s Guide: For Women Who Want to Build Wealth and Banish Fear. Creating a robust emergency fund in 2025 will give you peace of mind.
Perkins offers a strategy for doing so. Set a savings target of at least 3-6 months of living expenses. “This will provide a sufficient buffer to cover essential costs,” she says. One way to build your savings is to set up automatic transfers weekly or monthly to your emergency fund to a high-yield savings account. Don’t co-mingle that money with any other money, like cash for daily expenses.
“Automation removes emotional decision-making from saving and investing. It’s important to set contribution amounts that you can comfortably make,” says Peter Ankeny, founder of Wolf Pine Capital.
“Even $25 a week adds up over time,” says Carbonaro. To increase the odds of reaching your goal, don’t confuse your emergency fund with a vacation fund. She adds, “This money is for true emergencies only.”
Reduce or eliminate high-interest debt
High-interest debt, like credit cards, eats away at your financial freedom. It can prevent you from building wealth and achieving other financial goals.
“The shocking truth is a $5,000 credit card balance at 20% interest could cost you nearly $9,000 in interest if you only pay the minimum. Even with falling interest rates, credit card APRs won’t budge—making 2025 the perfect time to tackle high-interest debt,” says Stewart Willis, president of Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax. “Avoid the trap of making minimum payments – it’s a wealth killer,” he adds.
Understand that if interest rates remain high in 2025, carrying debt is very expensive. “Eliminating high-interest debt is like getting an instant return on your money,” says Carbonaro.
How to pay down debt? Carbonaro says to focus on the debt snowball or avalanche method: Either pay off the smallest balance first (snowball) or tackle the highest interest rate (avalanche). Redirect windfalls, like bonuses or tax refunds, toward debt repayment. And by all means, do not take on new debt while chipping away at current balances.
Better yet, avoid debt in the first place by reining in spending. Make a budget and stick to it. Pause before making major purchases. “Use the Amazon hack. Let items sit in your cart for two weeks before reassessing if you actually need them,” says Chelsea Williams, The Money Whisperer and founder of Money Mastery.
Make living within your means your new habit. You’ll thank yourself later.
“Getting a handle on what you’re spending gives you a better chance of controlling future spending,” says Stacy Colonna, a certified financial planner with the Scranton Financial Group.
Embrace alternative income streams for financial security
“Diversifying income sources is crucial in 2025’s volatile economy,” says Ali Zane, CEO of Imax Credit Repair. He says relying solely on a single paycheck can be risky and advises developing alternative income streams.
“This could involve investing in peer-to-peer lending or monetizing a hobby. The key is to align these streams with your skills and interests, making them sustainable and enjoyable,” he says.
To get started, identify passions that can generate revenue, then research platforms that support these endeavors. “A common pitfall is spreading yourself too thin across multiple projects, focus on one or two that show the most promise and scalability. Building alternative income boosts your savings and provides a safety net against unforeseen financial setbacks,” says Zane.
Ethan Keller, president of Dominion, a wealth management firm, also believes now is the time to push yourself to do more. “Capitalize on remote work and gig economy opportunities, pursue professional certifications, explore side hustles and maximize your networking,” he says. But cautions, “Avoid overcommitting to extra work; it could lead to burnout and don’t let them interfere with your primary responsibilities.”
The takeaway
As for the year ahead, Carbonaro says, “Start small, stay consistent, and keep your eye on the big picture. Whether you’re protecting your present with an emergency fund, freeing yourself from debt, or investing in your future, these goals will set you up for a financially empowering 2025 and beyond.”
