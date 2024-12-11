Skip to Content
Personal Growth

5 Holiday Spending Habits To Quit ASAP To Save You Stress & Money

Sheryl Nance-Nash
Sheryl Nance-Nash
December 11, 2024
Contributing writer
Wellth Check: Woman shopping during the holidays
Image by dimensions / Stocksy
December 11, 2024

Tis the season for shopping. Will you be nice, or naughty and wake up with a financial hangover when bills arrive in January? 

According to NerdWallet’s 2024 Holiday Spending Report, Americans expect to spend $17 billion more on holiday gifts than last year. While that’s good news for retailers, financial advisors will no doubt shake their heads as 28% of shoppers surveyed who used credit cards to pay for gifts last year are still paying off their balances. Ten percent of those polled said they will likely need to tap some of their emergency savings to buy gifts and 9% said they’ll prioritize gift buying above paying some of their regular bills. 

Enough of the behavior that does nothing to move you closer to your financial goals—and in fact can impede progress. Be nice to yourself this year and break bad holiday spending habits.

1.

Don’t “wing it” during the holidays

It is easy to overspend during the holidays if you go into the season blindly. 

“Create a list of the people you want to buy gifts for, the activities you want to participate in and any other expected expenses for the holidays,” says Phoebe Story, a financial advisor and partner, Northwestern Mutual Coverage

Then, develop a spending plan that utilizes last year’s spending as an estimate, to give yourself a realistic starting point. 

Another bad habit is putting all your expenses on your credit card without having a strategy for paying the bills. “If going into debt over the holidays has become a habit, consider committing to going all-cash for the holiday season,” says Story.

If you do use credit, be prepared to get rid of balances as quickly as possible to avoid costly interest.

2.

Stop prioritizing materialism over meaning 

“The true value of money is not in the things it buys, but in the experiences and memories it creates. Instead of defaulting to pricey gifts, think about what would genuinely resonate with your loved ones,” says Tom Matthews, a certified financial educator and author of How Money Works.

Perhaps it's a heartfelt letter, a homemade gift, or simply spending quality time together. “Remember, a big expensive gift is not what everyone wants. Meaning trumps materialism every day,” he says.

3.

No more giving in to guilt gifting

Guilt gifting is among the worst. You have a set amount of money that you are willing and able to spend on presents but suddenly you’re seized with the feeling that it's not going to be enough; the recipient will be disappointed. So instead of sticking to your original plan, you add to the gift. A $30 sweater becomes a $75 outfit. 

“When done over a few people on your list, you’ll overspend—and possibly overcharge—by hundreds of dollars. Break this habit now. Guilt gifting not only hurts your finances, but it probably won’t have the impact you are hoping it will. Most people forget about what they received during the holidays quickly anyway,” says Erica Sandberg, a consumer finance expert at CardRates.com

4.

Don’t fall for the convenience trap

With the hectic holidays, convenience has appeal. However, Chris Heerlein, CEO of REAP Financial says buying convenience, especially prepackaged holiday solutions like ready-made gift baskets, catered meals or expensive holiday décor bundles can be a bad idea. 

“On the surface, these convenience buys seem harmless. You are paying for something that saves time and effort, right? But when you break it down, these purchases often come with a massive markup,” he says.

For example, a gift basket might cost $80 at a store, but when you look closer, it includes $30 worth of items you could easily pick out yourself. This adds up fast. 

The antidote to convenience spending is preparation. Start your holiday planning early, whether it is meal prep, gifts, or decorations. For example, instead of splurging on a $100 pre-decorated wreath, buy a plain one for a fraction of the cost and customize it yourself. Not only will you save money, but you will also have something more personal and creative. 

“This small shift can free up hundreds of dollars, which could be used for something more meaningful, like padding your emergency fund,” he says.

5.

Not tracking expenses

For sure shopping can get out of control during the holidays, especially if you give in to impulses and emotions. While you should create a list before you shop, also keep a list of all your expenses as you make holiday purchases. 

“This will help you avoid overspending and then having to come up with ways to compensate for it later,” says Story.

The takeaway

Terry Wright, a certified investment manager and partner at LT Wealth Management Partners, puts the season in perspective, “Don’t let holiday excitement overshadow your long-term financial objectives. Prioritize investments and savings before setting your holiday budget to maintain financial stability." 

More On This Topic

4 Books To Help You Embrace Your Spiritual Well-Being This Holiday Season

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon — And Mercury Retrograde Ends
This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon — And Mercury Retrograde Ends

Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?
Is This The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines?

I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried
I've Worn Wigs For 10+ Years & This Is The Most Comfortable Design I've Tried

Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful
Women Of All Ages Say This Treatment Makes Their Skin Look Firm, Plump, & Youthful

Women Are Calling This Tiny Vibrator A Game-Changer For Their Sex Lives (& It's Oh-So-Quiet)
Women Are Calling This Tiny Vibrator A Game-Changer For Their Sex Lives (& It's Oh-So-Quiet)

