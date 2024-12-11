According to NerdWallet’s 2024 Holiday Spending Report, Americans expect to spend $17 billion more on holiday gifts than last year. While that’s good news for retailers, financial advisors will no doubt shake their heads as 28% of shoppers surveyed who used credit cards to pay for gifts last year are still paying off their balances. Ten percent of those polled said they will likely need to tap some of their emergency savings to buy gifts and 9% said they’ll prioritize gift buying above paying some of their regular bills.