4 Items Tagged
childbirth
How To Create A Birth Plan In 5 Steps, According To A Midwife
We know what you might be thinking: What is a birth plan, and what's the point exactly? We've got answers.
Elizabeth Bachner
January 7 2019
Will My Vagina Be Ruined When I Give Birth? A Doula Explains
There's some good news and some bad news.
Ashley Spivak
April 15 2017
I Used Mindfulness To Have A Painless Labor. Here's My Birth Story
Marvel in the powers of the mind.
Megan Kelly
January 11 2017
You Know You're Ready To Have A Baby When...
Three clarifying questions to ask yourself if you think you're ready to have a baby or to help you decide if you're truly torn.
Amanda Shayne
October 17 2016