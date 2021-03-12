From cramping to constipation, gastrointestinal issues are certainly a pain (literally). However, there are some things you can do to help mitigate discomfort, including some targeted yoga poses. Massaging and twisting our abdomens can not only can feel very relaxing, but also help support digestion and encourage elimination, says gastroenterologist and mbg collective member, Marvin Singh, M.D.

Here, he shares a quick and simple forward bend series to help with digestive health.