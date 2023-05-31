For a long time, scientists did not believe oral glutathione supplements were effective at increasing glutathione levels due to low bioavailability (and thus, bioefficacy). mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, shares that "glutathione's smear campaign really took off, but it was categorically wrong. Well-designed research just needed to play catchup."

Indeed, a groundbreaking 2015 clinical study from the European Journal of Nutrition9 demonstrated that a specific form of oral glutathione supplement called Setria® can increase both blood levels and body compartment stores of glutathione when taken daily.* As Ferira explains, "This clinical trial proves that key forms of glutathione are not only bioavailable but efficacious in positively impacting glutathione status in the body. These are hugely important findings."*

"The methods of testing and specific knowledge of glutathione have increased over the years, making some of the older studies showing that glutathione was not absorbed controversial and almost obsolete," explains Danielle Citrolo, PharmD, VP of scientific & regulatory affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA (the innovator and manufacturer of Setria®).

Citrolo goes on to say that glutathione is a very unstable molecule that is rapidly removed from the blood and tissues, so it must be replenished daily. With Setria® glutathione, oral glutathione stores are improved thanks to proper absorption in the intestinal lining.*

"Older studies did not take into account the fact that multiple dosing may be required, as well as particular handling of the samples taken to test the glutathione levels," Citrolo explains.

Taking a supplement with 250 milligrams of Setria® glutathione—a clinically efficacious dose thanks to the current science—every day (like mbg's daily detox+) is a great way to promote sufficient glutathione levels and increase overall antioxidant activity in the body.*

In addition to taking bioavailable glutathione, there are a few other key bioactives and botanicals that support glutathione production and replenishment.

For example, supplements that include cysteine (e.g., whey protein powder) or direct precursors to cysteine (particularly, N-acetyl-L-cysteine, aka NAC10 ) can help promote glutathione production.* According to Alschuler, these targeted ingredients are especially helpful in increasing overall glutathione levels because cysteine is the rate-limiting amino acid (i.e., the slowest nutritional building block) in glutathione synthesis.*

When it comes to herbal bioactives, milk thistle contains a powerful free-radical scavenger phytonutrient compound called silymarin11 that has been shown to modulate glutathione-metabolizing enzymes12 and promote healthy redox balance.* Additionally, milk thistle supports the detoxification process by bolstering healthy liver function and protecting liver cells from toxins.*