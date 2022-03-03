 Skip to content

How Much Vitamin C Is In An Orange? & Do I Need More For Optimal Health
How Much Vitamin C Is In An Orange? & Do I Need More For Optimal Health

How Much Vitamin C Is In An Orange? & Do I Need More For Optimal Health

Korin Miller
orange smoothie

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

March 3, 2022

Vitamin C, aka L-ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that’s a crucial part of your diet. Vitamin C does a lot in your body, including helping with collagen production, supporting immune health, and more.* 

When it comes to getting your vitamin C fix through food, it’s only natural to think of oranges. But how much vitamin C is there in an orange, really? While the citrus fruit does contain the crucial nutrient, it’s not the only way to get vitamin C in your life. Here’s what you need to know. 

How much vitamin C is in an orange?

So, how much vitamin C is in an orange? One medium orange contains approximately 68 milligrams of the nutrient, according to nutrient analysis data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Worth pointing out: A three-quarter cup serving of orange juice actually contains a little more vitamin C than the actual fruit—it has a concentrated dose around 93 milligrams of vitamin C. Although, the whole fruit delivers more fiber, especially if you keep the white, spongy pith intact.

Fruits & veggies with more vitamin C than an orange 

While oranges get plenty of attention when it comes to vitamin C, they’re not the only fruit (or vegetable) that’s packed with the nutrient. Here’s a breakdown of others that either top the orange’s vitamin C capacity or come close, per the USDA food database:

  • Red pepper (1/2 cup): 95 milligrams
  • Grapefruit juice (3/4 cup): 70 milligrams
  • Kiwi fruit (medium): 64 milligrams
  • Green pepper (1/2 cup): 60 milligrams
  • Broccoli (1/2 cup): 51 milligrams
  • Strawberries (1/2 cup): 49 milligrams
  • Brussels sprouts (1/2 cup): 48 milligrams

How much vitamin C do I really need daily? 

Like many vitamins and nutrients, the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for vitamin C varies based on your age, gender, and what’s happening in your life.

Adult men aged 19 and up should strive for a baseline intake of 90 milligrams of vitamin C daily, according to the National Academies, while adult women should consume at least 75 milligrams. That goes up slightly when you’re pregnant (85 milligrams) and breastfeeding (120 milligrams).

“These are just general recommendations,” says health coach, registered dietitian, and mbg Collective member Jessica Cording, R.D., CDN. “In terms of what’s considered the optimal amount for you, it can vary. You may have higher needs during different times in your life." But she notes that at a minimum, you should aim for the RDA.

It's also worth noting, 42% of U.S. adults are insufficient in vitamin C (per blood test results), while 118 million American adults are failing to consume adequate amounts of vitamin C daily from their diets. (More on that here.)

In general, if you take in more vitamin C than you need at that moment, you’ll just pee out the excess, says Zhaoping Li, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Center for Human Nutrition and chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “If you have more than you need, your body will get rid of it."

Li adds, if you have a “mega-dose,” you may run the risk of experiencing unwanted side effects. The National Academies defines the tolerable upper intake level (UL) as 2,000 milligrams per day. To clarify, the UL is defined as "the highest level of daily nutrient intake that is likely to pose no risk of adverse health effects to almost all individuals in the general population." (More on those potential health considerations here.)

Benefits of vitamin C 

"Vitamin C has several important functions within the body—including proper immune system function, tissue healing, collagen formation, maintenance of bones and cartilage, and optimal absorption of iron,"* registered dietitian nutritionist Emily Achey, M.S., R.D., INFCP previously told mindbodygreen.

Vitamin C is the body's primary water-soluble antioxidant, which serves an important role of neutralizing free radicals and combatting reactive oxidative species (ROS) throughout the body.* It can even help regenerate other antioxidants in your body, like vitamin E and glutathione—which work alongside vitamin C to protect different cells and tissues throughout the body.*

Research also suggests that sufficient levels of vitamin C are needed to support memory and cognitive function.* (You can also check out the full, detailed rundown of benefits here.)

Do I need a vitamin C supplement? 

It depends. “Vitamin C can be easily be found in fruits and vegetables,” says Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet. That's why Cording recommends taking a good look at your diet to see if supplementation is right for you. “What needs are you covering with food and where do you have some gaps?” she asks. “If you’re falling short of vitamin C intake from food, then that’s a good indication to consider a supplement.” And, she adds, “if you need a little extra help with immune system function, it might be a good time to take additional vitamin C.”*

And beyond a gap-filling approach, the science on vitamin C demonstrates benefits for higher potency dosing (i.e., 500 mg to 1,000 mg), depending on your goals. For example, when optimizing our immune response or for the reduction of C-reactive protein (an inflammatory biomarker) and supporting cardiometabolic health (e.g., blood pressure), the science on high-potency C dosing is compelling.*

Bottom line

While oranges are a good source of vitamin C, they’re not the only way to get your recommended dose of the nutrient. Other fruits and vegetables, along with supplementation, can help you meet your goals.*

