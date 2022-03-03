It depends. "Vitamin C can be easily be found in fruits and vegetables," says Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet. That's why Cording recommends taking a good look at your diet to see if supplementation is right for you. "What needs are you covering with food, and where do you have some gaps?" she asks. "If you're falling short of vitamin C intake from food, then that's a good indication to consider a supplement." And, she adds, "if you need a little extra help with immune system function, it might be a good time to take additional vitamin C."*