Why Does My Scalp Hurt? You Know You've Googled It — So We Answered

This may seem obvious, but it is quite necessary if a tight hairstyle is what’s causing your scalp tension. If you really need to provide a good bit of relief to your scalp, Gaunitz suggests wearing your hair down altogether. But if you do still want to wear your signature updo, Toth has a few tips and tricks to alleviate some of the pull.

If you’re pulling your hair back into a high pony, he suggests first gently backcomb your hair before brushing it back entirely. He also recommends using an elastic that relies on texture rather than tightness, such as the Spiral Hair Ties from Kitsch. (Find mbg's other favorite breakage-free hair ties here). “Another option is to leave the face framing section of hair down and out of the ponytail, and gently pinning those sections of hair back with bobby pins,” he explains.

For braids, you'll want to make sure you're being careful with how tight you're pulling while you're styling. As board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D. once told us, "beauty should never be painful." For more tips on braid care, check out this guide.