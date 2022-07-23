If you regularly take supplements, you can probably relate to the following scenario: You start with a few important basics like a comprehensive multivitamin, sustainably-sourced omega-3s, and targeted probiotics. Then, you may find yourself periodically adding another (and another) capsule to the collection. The end result? Potential overwhelm and a lack of motivation or focus in your nutritional supplement life.

To which we say: Make life easier and look for multitasking supplements when you can! (Your wallet will thank you, too). Here's a three-in-one option that comes in quite handy, in our humble opinion.