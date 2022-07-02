This Is How Long It Takes To See Results From mbg's cellular beauty+
While most of you likely know taking a skin supplement won’t have dramatic effects overnight, it’s still fair to wonder how long it should take to see substantial improvement in the look and feel of your skin.
We agree—you deserve to know what to expect when you invest in a high-quality supplement like cellular beauty+. For this reason, we’ve created a mapped-out timeline of the effects. While these will be slightly different from person to person, this ballpark calendar may help you track your skin’s progress and reassure you that these ingredients are backed by science.*
How long it takes to see results.
Skin supplements can encourage a bundle of positive benefits. For cellular beauty+ specifically, our science-backed approach focuses on reducing the size of fine lines and wrinkles, increasing skin hydration and elasticity, and promoting overall cellular metabolism in the skin.*
If you want to learn more about the blend of skin-loving ingredients used, you can check out this breakdown. Here's the timeline of results you can expect when taking cellular beauty+:
Week 1: Increased cellular energy.*
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a fat-soluble enzyme helper (hence, the term coenzyme) compound that's found in all of your cells. Your cells need CoQ10 to produce ATP energy and function normally, skin cells included.*
Supplementing with CoQ10 has been clinically shown to improve elasticity and smoothness, in addition to easing fine lines and wrinkles.* Ubiquinol CoQ10 (found as Kaneka ubiquinol® in our formula) has been clinically shown to increase CoQ10 levels in the body & promote cellular energy on day 1 & beyond.*
Week 3: Reduced size of wrinkles & enhanced photoprotection.*
Ceramides are key lipids naturally found in your cells. They make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from damage. Ceramides are essential for skin barrier structure, function, and homeostasis.*
Phytoceramides (as Ceramosides® in our formula) have been clinically shown to reduce wrinkles after only 15 days, with even greater benefits after 8 weeks.*
Pomegranates contain an array of polyphenol antioxidants including ellagic acid, a specific type of polyphenol, and one that has been shown to help your skin and slow signs of aging.*
Pomegranate extract has been clinically shown to enhance antioxidant responses & skin photoprotection from UV exposure after 1 to 4 weeks.*
Week 6: Improved skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness, and fine lines.*
Astaxanthin is a powerhouse antioxidant that can help combat oxidative stress in the skin.* This carotenoid has been clinically shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity & smoothness after 6 to 8 weeks.*
What’s more, astaxanthin (as AstaReal®) has been clinically shown to reduce fine lines and age spots after 6 to 16 weeks.*
Week 8: Reduced oxidative stress.*
You know CoQ10 is essential for overall skin health, but it’s also a powerful antioxidant. CoQ10 has been clinically shown to reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress after 8 weeks.*
Oxidative stress can lead to accelerated skin aging by contributing to the loss of collagen and elastin fibers, resulting in fine lines, sagging, and texture changes.
Weeks 12+: Continued cell rejuvenation and skin health benefits.*
CoQ10 has been clinically shown to improve skin elasticity & smoothness, and reduce wrinkles & fine lines after 12 weeks.*
Sustained daily supplementation with four bioactives in cellular beauty+ promotes holistic optimization of cellular rejuvenation & skin health.*
The takeaway.
You deserve to know what’s in your supplements and when you should expect to see some results. It’s important to remember that everyone is different and some people may notice certain effects sooner than others. If you want to learn more about what the term cellular beauty means, you can read all about it here.
