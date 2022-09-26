Why astaxanthin is a powerful player for aging skin. 

If signs of aging are your main complexion concerns, you’ll likely come across a few common players as you fill your skin care arsenal. Topical retinol, of course, is the gold-standard for healthy skin aging; vitamin C is also essential for collagen production; and peptides have certainly proven their worth when it comes to improving hydration and firmness.*

These are all sound investments for any “anti-aging” skin care routine, but they by no means represent the full scope of MVPs. In fact, a few hero ingredients fly under the radar: For example, did you know astaxanthin is one of the greatest ingredients for aging skin?