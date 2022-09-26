 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
This Ingredient Is An Under-The-Radar Hero For Aging Skin

This Ingredient Is An Under-The-Radar Hero For Aging Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Ingredient Is An Under-The-Radar Hero For Aging Skin

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

September 26, 2022 — 11:25 AM

If signs of aging are your main complexion concerns, you’ll likely come across a few common players as you fill your skin care arsenal. Topical retinol, of course, is the gold-standard for healthy skin aging; vitamin C is also essential for collagen production; and peptides have certainly proven their worth when it comes to improving hydration and firmness.* 

These are all sound investments for any “anti-aging” skin care routine, but they by no means represent the full scope of MVPs. In fact, a few hero ingredients fly under the radar: For example, did you know astaxanthin is one of the greatest ingredients for aging skin? 

Why astaxanthin is a powerful player for aging skin. 

It’s true! When used in topical applications, astaxanthin (a potent carotenoid found in microalgae) was found to be 6,000 times stronger than vitamin C and 550 times stronger than green tea catechins. Beyond its purpose as a free-radical fighter, this carotenoid has been clinically shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness after six to eight weeks of oral consumption.* Talk about a workhorse ingredient. 

You can find astaxanthin in a load of topicals (namely eye creams and moisturizers), but if you want to double up on benefits, you might want to ingest it, too: Of course, topical products are top notch for addressing surface-level skin concerns, but for overall support, oral supplements can aid in hydration, elasticity, firmness, and tone.* Plus, when consumed, astaxanthin has been shown to improve moisture levels, especially around the eye area.* 

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+

That’s why mindbodygreen used a premium algal-sourced form of astaxanthin called AstaReal® when formulating our beloved cellular beauty+. This powerhouse carotenoid has been clinically researched and shown to reduce fine lines and age spots after six to 16 weeks.* This blend also comes with plant-sourced ceramides (called phytoceramides), which have also been clinically shown to significantly increase skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.* There’s also ubiquinol CoQ10 to promote skin cell "cleanup" (aka, getting rid of debris) and rejuvenation, plus polyphenol-containing pomegranate whole fruit extract for photoprotection.*

What does this all mean? Well, astaxanthin is a significant player for healthy skin aging, but our cellular beauty+ formula features a team full of all-stars.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

It’s time we give astaxanthin the recognition it deserves when it comes to aging skin. The potent carotenoid works over time to ensure your complexion stays supple, firm, and bright—even more-so when you consume it via supplements.* Consider it food (capsules?) for thought. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
cellular beauty+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Here's Everything (Yes, Everything!) You Need To Know About Going Gray

Alexandra Engler
Here's Everything (Yes, Everything!) You Need To Know About Going Gray
Beauty

This Supplement Strengthens Users Nails — After Years Of Breakage

Alexandra Engler
This Supplement Strengthens Users Nails — After Years Of Breakage
Beauty

A Dermatologist Just Deemed These Two Ingredients A Dynamic Duo For Aging Skin

Hannah Frye
A Dermatologist Just Deemed These Two Ingredients A Dynamic Duo For Aging Skin
Integrative Health

Postmenopausal? This 5-Minute Practice Can Help You Sleep, Research Reveals

Sarah Regan
Postmenopausal? This 5-Minute Practice Can Help You Sleep, Research Reveals
Love

This Is Why Some People Stay In Toxic Relationships, From A Therapist

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
This Is Why Some People Stay In Toxic Relationships, From A Therapist
Integrative Health

Trying To Rev Up Your Metabolism? These Targeted Supplements Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Trying To Rev Up Your Metabolism? These Targeted Supplements Can Help
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Vitamin Can Help You Maintain Healthy Vision As You Age, Studies Show

Hannah Frye
This Vitamin Can Help You Maintain Healthy Vision As You Age, Studies Show
Spirituality

6 Root Chakra Exercises To Relieve Stress & Connect With Mother Nature

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
6 Root Chakra Exercises To Relieve Stress & Connect With Mother Nature
Spirituality

If You Catch This Spiritual Sign, You Probably Need More Balance In Your Life

Sarah Regan
If You Catch This Spiritual Sign, You Probably Need More Balance In Your Life
Integrative Health

Sluggish Metabolism Got You Down? 8 Ways To Speed It Up Naturally

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Sluggish Metabolism Got You Down? 8 Ways To Speed It Up Naturally
Functional Food

Registered Dietitians Want You To Eat A Handful Of This Seed Every Day

Merrell Readman
Registered Dietitians Want You To Eat A Handful Of This Seed Every Day
Integrative Health

What Having Gut Issues & Eczema Taught Me About The Gut-Skin Connection

Merrell Readman
What Having Gut Issues & Eczema Taught Me About The Gut-Skin Connection
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-astaxanthin-is-a-powerful-player-for-aging-skin
cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!