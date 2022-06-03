We know from research that when consumed, antioxidants help buffer the skin against photoaging by absorbing UV rays; and while many fruits contain antioxidants, pomegranate in particular has been studied with some impressive results. Clinical studies show that concentrated pomegranate extract has the ability to enhance photoprotection in the skin. In simpler terms, this means your skin cells are better equipped to react to UV rays and their subsequent effects.* Another randomized controlled trial even found that the pomegranate extract increased skin's resilience against UVB rays.

The benefits don’t stop there: Many people experience pigmentary changes after spending time in the sun, especially with repeated exposure. Well, a double-blind clinical trial showed that taking pomegranate extract in an oral supplement can actually help with sun-induced hyperpigmentation as well.*

Bonus benefit: Pomegranate extract also increased resiliency to changes in the skin microbiome.* The skin microbiome plays a significant role in skin health, as it communicates with our immune system and protects us from environmental stressors, amongst other perks you can read about here.*