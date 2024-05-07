“That marriage of internal and external medicine is really important. For example, I had a patient who came in with a complaint of dark under eye circles. We were in the process of doing an under eye PRF treatment, but hadn’t started them yet. First, I recommended her taking a vitamin D supplement. Within two weeks after taking the vitamin D supplement, when she came in to get the PRF, I noticed the darkness under her eyes had gotten better. In fact she noticed it first. She said, ‘Look at my under eyes. My skin and under my eyes are so much brighter and more even.’"