What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need From A Partner For Their Relationship To Thrive
If you had to think of all the things you're looking for in a relationship, you might consider a shared sense of humor, similar visions for the future, or someone with strong emotional intelligence. Those are no-brainers.
But we all have unique and specific needs—and depending on your zodiac sign, there are a few green (and red) flags to watch out for to help find the right partner for you.
Note: Be sure to check your sun, rising, and Venus signs.
Aries
According to astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, you're a natural born leader, Aries, and that includes in your relationships. As Grim tells mindbodygreen, don't assume you always have to take the lead with everything—even the most self-reliant among us needs a break sometimes.
"Be patient and give your partner time to suggest an activity or make the first move," Grim says, adding that some people may need longer to process than you. With that being said, when it comes to what to look for in a partner, you benefit from being with someone who can keep up with you (and doesn't mind when you call the shots), but knows how to put their foot down when necessary.
Taurus
As the steady and stable bull of the zodiac, Taurus, you hold your values strongly (some might say stubbornly) and are an incredibly grounded sign. As Grim tells mindbodygreen, when you're clear on what your values are, and you're living in alignment with them, you're a content person.
So in relationships, he explains, it's important your partner shares in those things. Taurus is an earth sign, so it's thinking about finances and material security, but also the comforts of good food, good music, and a cozy home, for instance. A partner who is compatible with you on those fronts is going to be your best bet, Grim says.
Gemini
Curious and cerebral Gemini, you don't like to stay still for long! As Grim tells mindbodygreen, "Geminis can get bored easily, so their partner has to be multifaceted—variety is key." That's not to say you have to get into polyamory (though you might be inclined to), but you simply tend to be more susceptible to boredom than some of the other signs.
For you, mental stimulation is paramount, so someone who's a great conversationalist, witty, or otherwise full of quick banter is ideal for you sharp mind. You also love to socialize and live spontaneously, so homebodies may end up frustrating you.
Cancer
When it comes to winning your heart, Cancer, they'll have to crack through your shell first. As Grim explains, "Cancers have a scarcity mindsets, and they appreciate safety and security and comfort because of this." As such, he adds, you tend to play is safe when it comes to matters of love.
For you, dating means finding someone you can feel that safety with. That's going to be paramount. You want to look for someone who feels emotionally in tune, "and they cannot be too flighty," Grin says. "They have to be reliable. They have to be dependable. [They have to] feel as though they're going to be able to build something with you long term."
Leo
It's no secret that Leo feels like the star of every show—and according to Grim, you want to be the star in the relationship, too. Nothing wrong with that, because you always reflect that love and appreciation back. As Grim says, "Your partner should validate your natural talents and encourage your to express them."
When your partner champions your charisma and doesn't see it as an inflated ego, you feel understood—and words of affirmation are important in this way too, Grim adds. "They have to feel as though their value is known and seen and appreciated and that they get constant encouragement to continue doing what they love."
Virgo
When you're playing the dating field, Virgo, don't look for fixer-uppers or someone you think you can save. This, according to Grim, is your downfall in love. You're a natural-born problem-solver, but when it comes to relationships, it doesn't bode well to continuously analyze others' flaws.
As such, Grim tells mindbodygreen, you want to look for someone who's reliable and has skills you respect and admire, whether that's their professional career or their intelligence. "They have to be useful, and they have to be helpful and considerate, but they also have to encourage the Virgo to be more graceful and kind to themselves and not try to fix everything," Grim says, adding, "Typically acts of service is Virgo's love language."
Libra
The concept of partnership comes naturally to you, Libra, so Grim says it's important for you not to let your inclination to avoid conflict get in the way of conflict resolution. As such, he notes, you want to look for someone who can encourage you to be more assertive and say what you really need.
And beyond that, you're also ruled by Venus, like Taurus. Things like art, beauty, music, and culture are important to you, so Grim tells mindbodygreen it helps when you and your partner have similar tastes. "So ideally, the person should appreciate the balance and harmony of that relationship and also share the same aesthetic sensibility," he adds.
Scorpio
You don't take love lightly, Scorpio, and as such, it's easy for you to get jealous, possessive, and even controlling at your worst. But according to Grim, this comes down to placing high importance on emotional safety and security. So, he says, "It's important to meet someone who brings you a sense of stability and grounding, while also encouraging them to release tension and any pent up feelings."
Ideally someone you date can be sensitive to what you might be hiding and help you open up, offering you acceptance, grace. and compassion. When you have that, Grim says, you make a wonderful partner, and can finally "let go of that need for control and actually find contentment."
Sagittarius
Life is one big adventure to you, Sagittarius, and if you're going to date anyone, they better be able to keep up. As Grim tells mindbodygreen, you're full of vigor and inspired by new perspectives, but this can make you restless and hard to pin down. So rather than fight it, find someone who doesn't pin you down.
As Grim explains, the right person can also have that zest for life that keeps you traveling to far off places and trying new things. Look for someone who's open-minded, adventurous, and honest, Grim says, and you'll never feel like your relationship is holding you back.
Capricorn
You tend to take a no-nonsense approach to things, Capricorn, and that includes in love. According to Grim, if you're putting your heart on the market, you're seeking to build something for the long term. You've got no time for games! If someone isn't matching that energy, you're likely not going to stick around.
With that said, look for someone who has a similar long term vision as you, and proves that they can be relied on. Not only that, but find someone who helps you let your emotional guard down, Grim says. "Someone who can let them vocalize how they're feeling and then realize they're not going to be rejected or judged for what they share."
Aquarius
As someone who tends to be ahead of your time, Aquarius, you not only enjoy other quirky personalities, but you may also take an unconventional approach to love. As Grim tells mindbodygreen, you're also humanitarian-minded and place high importance on the collective.
When you're looking for love, he notes, you'll thrive with someone who "appreciates a similar, unorthodox approach—or at the very least someone who champions the Aquarius' sense of responsibility to the collective." When you're partnered with someone who shares that sense of responsibility, you can be a great source of inspiration to each other.
Pisces
Discernment is the name of the game for you while playing the dating field, Pisces. As Grim tells mindbodygreen, the boundaries between fantasy and reality are thinner for you than most, and it can be easy to get swept up in romances with people who take advantage of your kindness.
For you, finding a partner that understands your need for boundaries, as well as spiritual and creative exploration, is ideal for you to thrive. Like the other water signs, emotional safety and grounding is important for you, too. Finding someone who is consistent and stable can help you bring your dreams into reality, Grim says.
The takeaway
Every relationship is different, and we all have our own set of needs and desires—but understanding a few keys about your zodiac sign can explain a lot. Choosing the right partner means choosing someone who brings out the best in you, and your birth chart can offer even you more clues into how your relationship can thrive.
