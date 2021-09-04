28 Vegan Snacks That Check All Of Our Taste & Nutrition Boxes

Who's ready for a snack? How about a healthy vegan no-fuss snack you can rely on to nourish your body and fuel your busy day?

Many of us have experienced the "mindless reach" into a snack bag, leaving us munching on processed chips, crackers, and cookies that don't leave us feeling very satiated. However, there are better options out there—even packaged ones—that can keep you from falling into the "junk food veganism" trap.

If you're looking for more mindful choices, look no further than our list of 28 healthy vegan snacks you can nosh on. To further back up our delicious vegan snack choices, we spoke with registered dietitians about snacking, what they snack on, and how to go about finding the best options that are nutrient-dense and satiating.