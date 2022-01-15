How The First Full Moon Of 2022 Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Change is in the air under this full moon for you, Cap. According to the twins, the moon in Cancer lands in your seventh house of committed relationships. Are you waiting on a turning point in a relationship? It could very well be near. "With the spotlight on your closest ties, you'll get clarity about which ones you want to nurture in 2022," the twins say.

During this full moon, make sure your relationships feel balanced and mutual. And don't be afraid to ask for what you need, either. As the twins note, "This full moon will sit opposite Pluto in Capricorn—a prompt to get ultra-real about what you require for your personal satisfaction." Let yourself be heard, and make sure any complaints about others are paired with an awareness of your own triggers, they suggest.