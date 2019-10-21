The Best And Worst Foods For Healing Your Gut & Better Gut Health

In my practice, I get patients who want to understand why gut disorders such as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) develop. They want to discuss the biochemical pathways underlying nutrient and other treatment options. They ask a lot of questions and become very, very invested in every step of their gut-healing journey.

And then I get the occasional impatient patient who says, "Just tell me what to do to heal my gut." They aren’t interested in the mechanics behind it; they just want the problem fixed.

As a medical doctor specializing in gut health, I implement nutrient and lifestyle interventions to alleviate leaky gut and lifelong gut distress. At the same time, I realize the real gut-healing prescription lies at the end of your fork. After all, food is the most powerful medicine.

In functional medicine, we take a systematic approach to issues like gut health, which can be summarized as follows: Remove the offenders and add in the good stuff. It starts with what you eat.

From that perspective, here’s how I instruct the "just tell me how" patients to heal their gut.