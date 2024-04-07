Advertisement
What All 12 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Under Monday's Super New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse
The very first new moon of the astrological year is set to arrive Monday, April 8, at 2:21 p.m. EDT—and this time, it's a super moon in the sign of Aries. This moon will also pass directly in front of the sun, marking a total solar eclipse across parts of the United States.
While your typical new moon is a good time to set intentions, the eclipse energy surrounding this one makes it a better time to surrender, let the universe do its magic, and expect the unexpected.
Still, depending where this new moon falls in your birth chart, it's going to impact our lives in different ways. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
This is a big moment for you, Aries, with the new moon eclipse landing in your first house of self and identity. According to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, this is like your own personal New Year. "You're going to be a new person starting today," she says.
You could be seeing a long held dream come true, as this new moon is aligned with your North Node and sun sign, she adds, so destiny is showing up for you in a big way. "Prioritize yourself and take a leap of faith and take the risk on you. It'll be worth it," Quinn says.
Taurus
The only way out is through, Taurus—something you'll be feeling as this new moon eclipse moves through your 12th house of the subconscious, endings, and closure. As Quinn says, old and limiting beliefs may be coming up, but it's so you can shed them to make way for the new identity that you've been working towards.
With Chiron in Aries as well, Quinn adds, you could be especially tender right now, so meet yourself with compassion. "Let old fears go and make space for new, and just remember that you're fighting for your future. That's what it's about," she tells mindbodygreen.
Gemini
You're thinking big picture, Gemini, with this new moon eclipse highlighting your 11th house of larger networks and community. According to Quinn, the question to ask yourself here is what gifts you have (and want) to share with the world, because now is the time for that vision to become clear.
"Are you tapped into your purpose? Your destiny is something that is meant to be seen and heard by others," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "So right now you're being encouraged to step out into your community and share yourself and your gifts."
Cancer
If you've been focusing on your career, Cancer, you can thank the stars. With this new moon and solar eclipse landing in your 10th house of public image and career, you're experiencing a massive career change, according to Quinn. And that change is directing you closer to your destiny and next chapter, she adds.
"This could be a promotion, it could be leaving your job and getting another one, or recognition for something you achieved," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding that whatever it is, "embrace it and know that it is well earned."
Leo
You're something of a seeker under this new moon eclipse, Leo, as it falls in your ninth house of travel, expansion, and higher learning. According to Quinn, the question you're asking yourself now is what your soul seeks, and what you want to uncover—both within yourself and out in the world.
It could be just under your nose, Quinn says, or it may require you to travel and move beyond what's comfortable. "This new moon is encouraging you to expand. Getting into alignment with your destiny might mean stepping into new territory, or at least a new way of thinking," she adds.
Virgo
This might feel like an intense new moon eclipse for you, Virgo, as it lands in your eighth house of transformation and intimacy. As Quinn explains, your personal relationships are looking to take up more space right now—but a lack of vulnerability might be getting in the way.
Are you being honest with yourself who you are, your truest desires, or even your closest relationships? "This new moon is welcoming vulnerability from you, for a newfound sense of renewal and acceptance of your deepest desires—so get in touch with it," Quinn says.
Libra
With the new moon solar eclipse in your opposite sign of Aries, that means it's landing in your seventh house, Libra. This is the relationship sector of your chart, so that's the big focus for you right now, Quinn tells mindbodygreen. This could look like a new relationship entirely, or a new way of being in an existing relationship.
According to Quinn, "Since this new moon is aligned with your destiny, expect strong spiritual connections and divine encounters to be revealing themselves to you." This could also relate to collaborative relationships with a business partner or a new venture as well, not just romantic partners, she adds.
Scorpio
Time to take care of you, Scorpio, and with all this eclipse energy, you could probably use it! As Quinn explains, this new moon lands in your sixth house of self care and routines. And with the moon (and five other placements) in Aries right now, you've got permission to focus on yourself.
In other words, Quinn adds, everyone else can wait. Whether you're assessing your habits, your morning routine, or your fitness regimen, "You may be encouraged to get involved in something you've been putting on the bottom of your to-do list that nurtures you."
Sagittarius
Feeling passionate, Sagittarius? With this new moon eclipse showcasing your fifth house of creativity and expression, Quinn says you're living in your purpose and passion right now. And guess what? It's opening doors for you, she adds. If you're feeling blocked, however, the eclipse could help you uncover why.
"Your passion and creative expression is deeply connected to your destiny, which is what this new moon is all about—so expect opportunities to share your gifts. No opportunities popping up? "Share anyway, as it is the Aries way," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Capricorn
How are things on the home front, Capricorn? According to Quinn, with the new moon eclipse moving through your fourth house of home and family, there's a strong focus on exactly that. And eclipses are known, after all, to bring about fate and unexpected events.
"Maybe you are having a new addition to the family, or a change in residence," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "Whatever it is, it will be a big change as an alliance with this eclipse and destiny, so give it the attention that it deserves."
Aquarius
It's about time you speak your highest truth, Aquarius, with the new moon eclipse in your third house of communication. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, "You have gone through a massive transformation that has enabled you to be at the perfect place to speak on your purpose and highest calling."
Just remember, Mercury is still retrograde in feisty Aries, so don't say anything too brazen. But ultimately, Quinn says, "This new moon is aligned with your destiny, but it takes your call to action and your voice to make it happen and speak it into existence. Ask for what you want—because right now it's in your favor."
Pisces
This new moon eclipse could bring some financial surprises your way, Pisces, as it lands in your second house of possessions and material security. According to Quinn, this energy wants to reward you with new beginnings of the physical kind—perhaps a raise at work or a new asset.
"These are assets that are helping you get to your next big chapter in life, so they are big investments that are paving the way for you," Quinn says, adding, "Let abundance be the name of the game for you right now and think big for what's in store."
The takeaway
In Aries, this new moon eclipse is sure to be somewhat of a spitfire—but we can all tap into that self-assuredness in order to use it to our advantage. When all else fails, eclipse season is ultimately a time of surrender, so sit back and watch the story unfold.
