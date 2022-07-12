What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For Wednesday's Full Super Moon

Aries, according to Pennington, you could be feeling super inspired right now—if not a little intimidated—with this full moon amping up the existing energy of Chiron and Jupiter in your sign.

"Chiron represents a long-term reminder of what needs to be tended to, or things that just need to heal. How can you use this moon, which is going to be about careful foundations, to protect and nurture things that need healing?" she suggests asking yourself. With the help of the full moon's illuminations, answers may become clear, and you'll feel optimistic to rise to the challenge.