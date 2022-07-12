 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
What To Know For July's Super Full Moon + How To Work With It

What To Know For July's Super Full Moon + How To Work With It

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
A Rare Supermoon Is Coming & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know

Image by mbg creative x Emily Jean Thomas / Stocksy

July 12, 2022 — 16:04 PM

If you've been looking for inspiration, get ready for this week's full super moon in Capricorn, as that's just what you're going to get. Here's what to know about the astrology of this full moon, plus how to work with its energy, according to astrologers.

What to know for this full moon.

This month's full super moon peaks on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT, in the sign of determined and tenacious Capricorn. As the AstroTwins write for mbg, this moon is going to shine light on a "long, strategic view for accomplishing a mission." And with the fate-fueling Taurus north node forming a trine with the moon, they add, it's going to encourage big-picture thinking, as well.

According to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., this aspect between the moon and the north node is going to give a sense of hope, illumination, and/or emphasis in a way that could take you by surprise, and it may deal with something that's more material.

Additionally, she says, it's a good idea to think about the axis between Cancer and Capricorn during this time. The most recent new moon was in Cancer, leading up to this full moon in Capricorn, forming a connection between the emotional and the material.

Whatever emotional issues or themes were present around the Cancer new moon last month may be showing up in more tangible ways now under this full moon, she explains. "How has that issue come to pass, or been solved, or been built around in a really material way? Capricorn is going to be a serious place of things that are practical—not intellectual, not emotional—but real, like part of our day-to-day life," she adds.

Overall, Pennington says, this moon cycle is about bringing emotions into the material world to look at all of the things that influence the foundations and structures within your life.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with this energy.

According to the twins, this is a great time to get clear on what's working in your life versus what's not. Even if your life path still isn't clear to you, "this is an important day to hit pause and assess your progress," they say, adding, "While perseverance is Capricorn's strong suit, so is productivity. Maybe there's a better route to the finish line—or a better team to support your vision."

And thinking back to Pennington's point about the Cancer-Capricorn axis, this is also a great moon to bridge the emotional (Cancer) and the physical (Capricorn). Here's a quick visualization ritual to help you do so:

  1. Call to mind any prominent emotion(s) you've been experiencing lately. It can be any emotion—happy, sad, angry, etc.
  2. Imagine your emotion(s) as physical tears, and those tears forming building blocks to create a structure, with the idea here being that Cancer protects vulnerability and Capricorn helps things become solid and material.
  3. Write down three ways that these blocks (your emotion) offer a foundation for transforming emotion into action and/or offer a prayer for a way that these emotions can become a foundation or a fortress.

The takeaway.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(305)
sleep support+

The name of the game for this super full moon in Capricorn is long-term goals or solutions, and building on the emotions that have been present during this moon cycle. Clarity is going to come in strong but only if you can tap in and listen to it.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Calling All July Babies: Here's What To Know About Your Unique Birthstone

Sarah Regan
Calling All July Babies: Here's What To Know About Your Unique Birthstone
Personal Growth

This Therapist-Approved Strategy Can Help Defuse An Argument ASAP

Merrell Readman
This Therapist-Approved Strategy Can Help Defuse An Argument ASAP
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Home

Keep This On Your Desk To Transform Your Workspace Into A Self-Care Sanctuary

Hannah Frye
Keep This On Your Desk To Transform Your Workspace Into A Self-Care Sanctuary
Beauty

I Wrote A Book About Self-Love — Here's A Ritual To Practice Daily

Alexandra Engler
I Wrote A Book About Self-Love — Here's A Ritual To Practice Daily
Functional Food

6 Cheap Meal Delivery Services That'll Save You Time & Money

Lindsay Boyers
6 Cheap Meal Delivery Services That'll Save You Time & Money
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

If You've Got Wavy Ends & Flat Roots, You Need To Try This Air-Dry Hack

Jamie Schneider
If You've Got Wavy Ends & Flat Roots, You Need To Try This Air-Dry Hack
Integrative Health

You're Probably Pooping Wrong: This Tip From A Pelvic Floor PT May Help

Merrell Readman
You're Probably Pooping Wrong: This Tip From A Pelvic Floor PT May Help
Beauty

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It

Jamie Schneider
This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It
Integrative Health

Why Valerian Won't Help You Sleep Through The Night + What To Try Instead

Emma Loewe
Why Valerian Won't Help You Sleep Through The Night + What To Try Instead
Integrative Health

This Supplement Turns Down The Volume On Stress: 5 Reasons It's So Effective

Emma Loewe
This Supplement Turns Down The Volume On Stress: 5 Reasons It's So Effective
Integrative Health

A Nutrition PhD Debunks This Common (& Fear-Inducing) Omega-3 Myth

Jamie Schneider
A Nutrition PhD Debunks This Common (& Fear-Inducing) Omega-3 Myth
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/july-2022-full-moon

Your article and new folder have been saved!