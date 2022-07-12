A Rare Supermoon Is Coming & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know

This month's full super moon peaks on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT, in the sign of determined and tenacious Capricorn. As the AstroTwins write for mbg, this moon is going to shine light on a "long, strategic view for accomplishing a mission." And with the fate-fueling Taurus north node forming a trine with the moon, they add, it's going to encourage big-picture thinking, as well.

According to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., this aspect between the moon and the north node is going to give a sense of hope, illumination, and/or emphasis in a way that could take you by surprise, and it may deal with something that's more material.

Additionally, she says, it's a good idea to think about the axis between Cancer and Capricorn during this time. The most recent new moon was in Cancer, leading up to this full moon in Capricorn, forming a connection between the emotional and the material.

Whatever emotional issues or themes were present around the Cancer new moon last month may be showing up in more tangible ways now under this full moon, she explains. "How has that issue come to pass, or been solved, or been built around in a really material way? Capricorn is going to be a serious place of things that are practical—not intellectual, not emotional—but real, like part of our day-to-day life," she adds.

Overall, Pennington says, this moon cycle is about bringing emotions into the material world to look at all of the things that influence the foundations and structures within your life.