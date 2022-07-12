A Rare Supermoon Is Coming & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know

What To Know For July's Super Full Moon + How To Work With It
If you've been looking for inspiration, get ready for this week's full super moon in Capricorn, as that's just what you're going to get. Here's what to know about the astrology of this full moon, plus how to work with its energy, according to astrologers.
What to know for this full moon.
This month's full super moon peaks on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT, in the sign of determined and tenacious Capricorn. As the AstroTwins write for mbg, this moon is going to shine light on a "long, strategic view for accomplishing a mission." And with the fate-fueling Taurus north node forming a trine with the moon, they add, it's going to encourage big-picture thinking, as well.
According to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., this aspect between the moon and the north node is going to give a sense of hope, illumination, and/or emphasis in a way that could take you by surprise, and it may deal with something that's more material.
Additionally, she says, it's a good idea to think about the axis between Cancer and Capricorn during this time. The most recent new moon was in Cancer, leading up to this full moon in Capricorn, forming a connection between the emotional and the material.
Whatever emotional issues or themes were present around the Cancer new moon last month may be showing up in more tangible ways now under this full moon, she explains. "How has that issue come to pass, or been solved, or been built around in a really material way? Capricorn is going to be a serious place of things that are practical—not intellectual, not emotional—but real, like part of our day-to-day life," she adds.
Overall, Pennington says, this moon cycle is about bringing emotions into the material world to look at all of the things that influence the foundations and structures within your life.
How to work with this energy.
According to the twins, this is a great time to get clear on what's working in your life versus what's not. Even if your life path still isn't clear to you, "this is an important day to hit pause and assess your progress," they say, adding, "While perseverance is Capricorn's strong suit, so is productivity. Maybe there's a better route to the finish line—or a better team to support your vision."
And thinking back to Pennington's point about the Cancer-Capricorn axis, this is also a great moon to bridge the emotional (Cancer) and the physical (Capricorn). Here's a quick visualization ritual to help you do so:
- Call to mind any prominent emotion(s) you've been experiencing lately. It can be any emotion—happy, sad, angry, etc.
- Imagine your emotion(s) as physical tears, and those tears forming building blocks to create a structure, with the idea here being that Cancer protects vulnerability and Capricorn helps things become solid and material.
- Write down three ways that these blocks (your emotion) offer a foundation for transforming emotion into action and/or offer a prayer for a way that these emotions can become a foundation or a fortress.
The takeaway.
The name of the game for this super full moon in Capricorn is long-term goals or solutions, and building on the emotions that have been present during this moon cycle. Clarity is going to come in strong but only if you can tap in and listen to it.