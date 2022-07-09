Astrologer Hot Tip: This Week Is The Best Time To Set Mid-Year Resolutions

Attached? Between now and August 11, feel free to slip into the couple bubble with your S.O. or make sure you have ample private time to simply enjoy each other’s quiet company. Shower your love with caring gestures that prove you’ve been paying attention to their preferences—from streaming their favorite movies to preparing morning coffee exactly how they like it. Talks could turn to cohabitation or inspire you to put a spare key on your partner’s ring. But don’t get too close for comfort! Time in your respective “shells” can make hearts grow fonder. Single? Give the nice ones a chance to woo you. If friends (or your mom!) want to fix you up, let them! Just be aware of how your fluctuating moods may impact another person. And definitely watch for neediness during this period, which can make you act too clingy, too quickly.

