If embracing the dew isn’t really your look, we get it. In these cases, this makeup artist staple is a must have: a matte or velvet setting powder. Their main gig is to set your makeup and keep it from sliding down your face midday: Think of the powders you may use atop a blemish to keep your concealer in place or the ones you may dust across your T-zone to keep it shine-free—the formulas absorb moisture and keep you from looking like a highlighter.

You’ll want to find one with a texture you enjoy that matches your skin tone. "Some [setting powders] can be pressed, but most of them will be in a loose powder," says Makeup artist Criss Scortezz on his TikTok. And from there, it’s all about application. Identify the areas that need the most work (again, it’s usually the T-zone), and then gently and lightly apply the product into the skin, rather than dusting. See, with setting powders, it's more of a press-and-roll situation, with either a makeup brush or beauty sponge. You don't want to buff on the powder or your makeup might pill.