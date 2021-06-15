In my humble makeup opinion, there is no base product as versatile as a BB cream (or CC cream, but that's another story entirely). These K-beauty stalwarts tend to have skin care properties jammed into the formula—the "BB" stands for "blemish balm" or "beauty balm," to reflect its double-duty status.

Given the multifaceted nature, it can be confusing to know how to use these makeup-meets-skin-care hybrids: Should you use them in tandem with your skin care routine? Or simply treat them like skin-loving foundations? What if it has SPF?

Below, we tapped makeup artists for their tips.