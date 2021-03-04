With age, comes some pretty gratifying things: wisdom, confidence, self-awareness, maturity. Ask most individuals and they'll tell you with each passing year, they feel they've come into their own more—able to master more tasks, accumulate skills, and feel better about where they are in life.

And for beauty fans? Well, ideally, better at doing makeup that feels like them, naturally. And while nailing down your signature makeup style is no small victory, there are concerns that do come up as well.

In fact, there are several common makeup woes I continually get asked about—specifically surrounding mature skin. Then there are age spots. Ah, yes, dark spots, sun spots, age spots: Whatever moniker you tittle them, they can be frustrating to cover up, especially in a way that doesn't feel like you're wearing a full face of makeup.

Frustrations aside, it's not impossible. It just takes the right techniques, says famed makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. Here, her genius tip.