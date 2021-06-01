Ah, dewy skin. The hallmark of a natural, minimalist beauty look, many would say. Your complexion looks radiant and lit from within; your skin supple and plump, like it's about to burst with moisture.

Although, the line between looking dewy and (shall we say?) drenched is frustratingly needlelike. You want to glisten just right, with a sheen of morning mist—not like you were hosed down. When summer rolls around and things get sweaty, it's much easier to cross over into the latter territory.

You may dust on a setting powder to absorb the oil, but these can grip and look caky if you layer them over cream or liquid makeup. You could opt for matte products for a completely shine-free complexion, but you might not want to nix all the dew—just, you know, some of it.

In comes makeup artist Criss Scortezz with a simple trick: "I have the easiest step to help fix that," he says in a recent TikTok. So you can fight the summer sweat, and have your dew, too.