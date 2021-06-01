mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The Simple Makeup Hack To Nail Dewy Skin Without Ever Looking Sweaty

The Simple Makeup Hack To Nail Dewy Skin Without Ever Looking Sweaty

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
someone wearing makeup with dewy, bright skin

Image by HANNAH CRISWELL / Stocksy

June 1, 2021 — 13:02 PM

Ah, dewy skin. The hallmark of a natural, minimalist beauty look, many would say. Your complexion looks radiant and lit from within; your skin supple and plump, like it's about to burst with moisture. 

Although, the line between looking dewy and (shall we say?) drenched is frustratingly needlelike. You want to glisten just right, with a sheen of morning mist—not like you were hosed down. When summer rolls around and things get sweaty, it's much easier to cross over into the latter territory.

You may dust on a setting powder to absorb the oil, but these can grip and look caky if you layer them over cream or liquid makeup. You could opt for matte products for a completely shine-free complexion, but you might not want to nix all the dew—just, you know, some of it.  

In comes makeup artist Criss Scortezz with a simple trick: "I have the easiest step to help fix that," he says in a recent TikTok. So you can fight the summer sweat, and have your dew, too. 

A hack to tone down the shine & still look dewy. 

Apply your foundation and concealer as usual (to nail dewy skin, we recommend airy, slightly satiny foundations and creamy concealers), and grab a clean beauty sponge

Dampen the sponge, making sure to squeeze out the excess water, and wrap it up in a tissue. Pull the tissue taut and gently blot away wherever you notice the most shine—for many, the T-zone area accrues the most oil, which can sometimes read sweaty. "It's that easy," Scortezz says. 

The tissue acts as a blotting paper of sorts, absorbing oil through its tiny pores without throwing off your makeup. If your tissue is two-ply, you can even separate it into thinner pieces for even more precision. Using a beauty sponge, as opposed to tapping on the tissue with your fingers, also gives you more dexterity and helps you reach tinier crevices (like the corners of your nose). 

Just a couple of tips here before you blot: Always bounce the beauty sponge—never drag, lest you smear all your concealer. Also, make sure the sponge isn't too wet; most makeup has an oil base, and too much water can create pilling (remember, oil and water are not friends). A good rule of thumb is to make sure the tissue stays dry—that way, it can lift up excess oil instead of making the skin look even more misty. 

Feel free to reuse the technique any time you feel your makeup sweating off. Say, stash the sponge and a couple of tissues into your bag, and you can eliminate shine on the go.  

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

It's simple, but this hack really works: To help your skin stay dewy without tipping the scales over to sweaty, a tissue and beauty sponge are all you need. No extra products to pile on or reason to elect for matte makeup, if it's not your thing. Just you and your dewy skin, with the right amount of shine.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

3 Tips For Finding A Fragrance To Match Your Mood (& Align Your Chakras)

Alexandra Engler
3 Tips For Finding A Fragrance To Match Your Mood (& Align Your Chakras)
Home

You're 4 Steps Away From Never Having A Moldy Shower Curtain Again

Michael Rubino
You're 4 Steps Away From Never Having A Moldy Shower Curtain Again
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Functional Food

How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden

Sarah Regan
How To Grow Perfect Tomatoes Inside, On The Patio, Or In Your Garden
Routines

This 5-Minute Pilates HIIT Workout Will Build Major Strength & Heat In Your Body

Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez
This 5-Minute Pilates HIIT Workout Will Build Major Strength & Heat In Your Body
Functional Food

What Exactly Does A Nutrition Coach Do — And Could They Help With My Health Goals?

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
What Exactly Does A Nutrition Coach Do — And Could They Help With My Health Goals?
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

This Oft-Overlooked Technique Is Key For Elevating Productivity At Work

Tia Graham
This Oft-Overlooked Technique Is Key For Elevating Productivity At Work
Spirituality

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Watch Out For Now That Mercury's Retrograde

Sarah Regan
What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Watch Out For Now That Mercury's Retrograde
Recipes

Welcome Warmer Weather With This Antioxidant-Packed No-Nonsense Dessert

Eliza Sullivan
Welcome Warmer Weather With This Antioxidant-Packed No-Nonsense Dessert
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core
Integrative Health

This Popular Herb Shows Promise In Easing Stress & Anxiousness*

Emma Loewe
This Popular Herb Shows Promise In Easing Stress & Anxiousness*
Nature

Plants Have A Lot To Teach Us: 3 Wild Lessons From The Outdoors

Emma Loewe
Plants Have A Lot To Teach Us: 3 Wild Lessons From The Outdoors
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/makeup-hack-to-tone-down-shine-and-still-look-dewy

Your article and new folder have been saved!