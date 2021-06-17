Certainly we’ve talked about summer skin changes before. We’ve gone on-and-on about how you need to be more diligent about sunscreen since you’re likely spending more time in the direct sunlight. We’ve shown you how to update your routine with seasonally appropriate finds. We’ve explained how important antioxidants are—year round of course, but especially in the summer. We’ve even given you the inside intel on why your skin gets so shiny come summer (and how to embrace that all-natural highlighter should you want to.)

But when I heard top facialist Taylor Worden, who works with clean and sustainable brand Alpha-H, and her no-fuss lineup to keep skin balanced all summer long, I simply knew I had to share. Why? Skin is a finicky thing, and so many of us struggle to find simple routines that will sustain us—no complicated products, treatments, and regimens required.