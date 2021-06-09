Your skin reacts to its elements, be it external or internal. Excessive UV exposure can give you sunburns. Certain food triggers can cause breakouts or inflammatory flare-ups. Stress can make your complexion appear tired and sallow. And your skin can become flakier and more ashy during the winter. See? All these changes to skin are thanks to how it reacts to the world around and in us.

The summer heat and humidity is no different. (In fact, there are several ways our skin changes during the summer.) “During the summer, temperatures and humidity levels rise. These changes stimulate the sweat glands to produce more sweat and the sebaceous glands to produce more sebum,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. “Increased sweat production cools the skin by evaporation and increased oil production helps to slow the evaporation of sweat to extend the cooling effect.”