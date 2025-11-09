Need To Refresh Your Morning Routine? Here's What To Do, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Your morning routine sets the tone for your entire day, so it's important to fine-tune it to your specific needs. For some of us, that might be a slow and steady start, while others might prefer to get up and move fast.
In any case, your zodiac sign can definitely give you some clues into the best morning routine for you. Here's your morning routine must-do, based on your zodiac sign.
P.S. Don't forget to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
You're easily one of the most energetic signs of the zodiac, Aries, so your morning routine should definitely include a workout. It matters less what that workout is and more that you get yourself revved up for the day in whatever way you see fit. With that energy out of your system first thing, you'll be more clearheaded and calm throughout the day.
Taurus
You're a lover of life's simple pleasures, Taurus, as one of the two signs ruled by Venus (the planet of beauty and pleasure). That said, your morning routine simply must include a delicious breakfast that helps get you out of bed and excited for the day. Tailor it to your taste, of course, and give yourself time to both prepare and savor it.
Gemini
Your mind is constantly buzzing from the moment you wake up, Gemini, making journaling a fitting activity to incorporate into your morning routine. Whether you opt for a stream-of-consciousness style or you write about your plans and to-do's, getting your thoughts out on paper will help your mind get a whole lot quieter for the day ahead.
Cancer
You're known for being sensitive and sometimes a bit moody, Cancer, but if you start your day with dancing, you can shake all those heavy feelings away. Not only is dancing proven to significantly reduce depressive symptoms, but it's a great way to get energized and connect to joy first thing in the morning.
Leo
You're the only sign ruled by the sun, Leo, which means it brings you joy to share your light and warmth with others. Your morning routine won't feel complete without connecting with at least one person—whether you share a tender moment with your partner, give your mom a quick "good morning" FaceTime call, or even ask your barista how their day is going.
Virgo
While you try to keep a refined and composed image, Virgo, you're prone to quietly freaking out under the surface. As such, meditating first thing in the morning is a great way for you to connect to inner stillness and set the tone for a peaceful day. Any style of meditation that works for you is great, but you might especially like the structure of Transcendental meditation.
Libra
If anyone understands the value of keeping up appearances, Libra, it's you. Because you are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, getting ready in the morning isn't just a routine—it's a ritual. Make sure you give yourself enough time to do everything you need to do to feel your best: We're talking full skin care routine, a gorgeous makeup look, and of course, the perfect outfit.
Scorpio
As the only fixed water sign, Scorpio, your mornings can get off on the wrong foot if your emotions are feeling a bit stagnant, and they often do. That being said, breathwork is a great way to shift your energy and get energized at the same time. Lion's breath is a great option for getting yourself fired up for the day.
Sagittarius
You tend to feel your best without much structure, Sagittarius, so the irony of telling you to have a morning routine isn't lost on us. Nevertheless, you can infuse spontaneity into your morning routine by starting every day with a walk—in which you have no destination or clear path. Just follow wherever your feet take you until you're ready for the day to begin.
Capricorn
As easily the hardest-working sign in the zodiac, Capricorn, you take your morning routine as seriously as you take yourself. Naturally, then, spending some time reading in the morning is all too fitting for you. It feels grounding, it helps you focus, and of course, you can read whatever you want—whether it's the daily news or a novel.
Aquarius
You're a quirky and innovative sign, Aquarius, but you also have a slightly "type-A" side that comes out from time to time, thanks to your fixed modality. Using your morning to map out your day is a great way to exercise your desire for control in a healthy way, such as writing out a to-do list, visualizing what the day has in store, or reaching out to the people you're going to see later.
Pisces
You're someone who's deeply connected to their dreams and spirituality, Pisces, so it only makes sense for your morning to include writing in a dream journal. Even more than others, your dreams often have important messages for you to understand, so be sure to grab your pen and paper right when you wake up—lest you forget what you dreamt!
The takeaway
Whether you're a morning person or a night owl, a Libra or a Virgo, having some semblance of a routine in the morning is a great way to build some structure into the beginning of each day. No matter your sign, finding at least one thing that lights you up in the morning can help you feel better throughout the entire day ahead.