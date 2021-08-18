Yoga involves so much more than just the physical poses, and pranayama (yogic breathing practices) is another facet of a complete yoga practice. Just as each physical pose (or "asana") has different benefits, the different breathing techniques you'll come across have their own benefits, too.

Lion's breath, or simhasana pranayama in Sanskrit, is one powerful breath that can help you clear your throat chakra, become more energized, and more. Here's what lion's breath is all about, how to do it, and tips to keep in mind when you do.