Curious About A Pisces-Scorpio Matchup? Here's What To Know, From Astrologers
In astrology, certain signs are known to click better than others. A lot of factors go into astrological compatibility, but generally speaking, Pisces and Scorpio are two water signs that can get along—dare we say—swimmingly.
Here's what to know about this astrological pairing, according to astrology experts.
Pisces & Scorpio compatibility
Before we dive into the compatibility behind this matchup, let's look at what Pisces and Scorpio are all about. Pisces, for one thing, is a mutable water sign ruled by Neptune in modern astrology (and Jupiter in traditional astrology). It's represented by two fish, with Pisces actually being the Latin word for fishes.
Scorpio, meanwhile, is also a water sign, but it has a fixed modality, as opposed to mutable. This sign is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth, and it's represented by the scorpion, inspired by Greek lore that a scorpion stung and killed Orion.
One fundamental of astrological compatibility is that signs with the same element typically mesh well together, and Pisces and Scorpio are no exception.
As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., tells mbg, she thinks these two actually have the potential to make the perfect pair because they're both in tune with (and invested in) their own emotions.
"They're both water signs, and it's perfect for a relationship because water is really very strongly associated with the emotional life," Pennington explains.
And as the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, matchups between fixed and mutable signs can be beneficial as well. Fixed signs (Scorpio, in this case) can be very grounding for mutable signs because they're good at "cutting through the B.S. and the fluff of indecision," the twins note.
Now, as we get into more specifics about this zodiac pair, it's important to remember astrological compatibility (aka synastry) requires taking both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign.
That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.
In a friendship
When Scorpio and Pisces come together, according to Pennington, they have a "real potential for balance." For one thing, Scorpio can be almost hyper-fixated on potential danger, constantly putting up boundaries. Pisces, on the other hand, is not as inclined to self-preserve.
In this way, Scorpio can show Pisces what Pisces may easily miss, Pennington explains. (Pisces does, admittedly, have a reputation for being easily manipulated, or at least, somewhat naive.) But vice versa, Pisces can also encourage Scorpio to let go a bit—to let themselves be vulnerable and dive deep.
The symbols for these two signs—a scorpion and a fish—are obviously very different. As Pennington notes, scorpions not only have armor but a dangerous stinger as well. Fish have no armor or weapon, which is a striking metaphor for the way Pisces manages to stay open to pain, time and time again.
"Scorpio kind of wants to avoid pain, which is why they are the way that they are. They're so in touch with the human condition and what it means to be human they feel they have to protect themselves," she explains, adding that Pisces can benefit from learning from Scorpio's guardedness, while Scorpio can learn from Pisces' openness.
In a friendship, this can translate well to giving advice to each other, supporting each other emotionally, and having an overall sensitive and deep understanding of each other.
In a relationship
When it comes to a romantic relationship, we tend to expect a bit more from our partners than we do our friends. But the good news is, Pennington says the balance Scorpio and Pisces can bring each other in a friendship can also be present romantically.
As aforementioned, Scorpio and Pisces are fixed and mutable, respectively. And as Pennington tells mbg, these two modalities have a lot to offer each other. In the case of Pisces, she notes, mutability leads to a lot of change and a feeling of being ungrounded.
You can think of Scorpio, which represents "fixed water," like a container, holding those watery emotions and keeping things stable. Pisces will feel safe to be held in that container and will also help Scorpio loosen the reins a bit. Fixed signs are known to get a bit stuck, including emotionally, and so Scorpio will benefit from Pisces' "go-with-the-flow" vibe.
It's also worth mentioning that Scorpio will likely not open up as readily as Pisces, as they're notoriously hard to get to know. In fact, most of the fixed signs have that reputation when it comes to relationships—slow and steady.
And as Pennington explains, this could cause some frustrations. Pisces is the type to suggest getting married in Las Vegas on a whim, for example; meanwhile, Scorpio is still deciding if they even trust their Pisces counterpart.
"So they're different in that sense, but once they do finally commit, it could really go the distance," she notes, because a Pisces' love is unconditional, and Scorpio is incredibly loyal and steadfast when they make up their minds to be.
Ways they match up
With Pisces and Scorpio being two of the three water signs (along with Cancer), these two will find congruence in the realm of emotions, intuition, and feeling.
As the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, water signs are most well known for being deep, emotional, and borderline psychic. Both Scorpio and Pisces have a proclivity toward sensitivity; they take their family and home life very seriously, making them loving partners.
"These two are compatible because they're both very emotional and they're both very deep," Pennington adds, explaining that while Pisces isn't usually seen as brave, "it takes a lot of innate bravery or courage to show up and meet the world without armor on."
Where conflict may arise
The biggest pain point between these two is likely going to be their differences in approaching intimacy, with Scorpio being much more guarded than Pisces, Pennington notes. "Scorpio is deep but hard to get close to, while Pisces is easier to get close to," she explains.
This will come down, ultimately, to trust and/or forgiveness issues on Scorpio's part, with them throwing up their scorpion armor at the first inkling of danger.
But the truth is, in the right pairing, Pisces can indeed learn from Scorpio's guardedness and further, learn how to protect themselves a bit—which will be good for them, Pennington says. And as aforementioned, Scorpio can eventually learn to feel safe with their Pisces friend, too.
These two also have a different way of feeling and nurturing their own emotions, even if they are both very in tune with them. For Pisces, Pennington says, they have a hopeful, optimistic attitude—almost akin to rose-colored glasses. Scorpio, though, is more focused on protection, even to the point of paranoia.
Ultimately, these signs are very different, so conflict can absolutely arise. But the important thing is that the attunement between these two signs helps them to be patient and compassionate toward each other.
The takeaway
You really do need to look at both people's birth charts to understand the full scope of the astrological aspects at play.
But in terms of solely analyzing the energy between Scorpio and Pisces, these two signs can find a lot of camaraderie and mutual support in each other.