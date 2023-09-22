Astrologically, these two have nothing in common, being of different elements (fire and earth), modalities (fixed and cardinal), and polarity (yin and yang). As such, the twins note you'll need to adapt to your differences to make this relationship work, which could take a great deal of adjustment. "For one of you, the relationship will be about sex and intimacy; for the other, duty and service. If you've both done the requisite self-awareness work, you can make a formidable team when you pool your strengths," they add.