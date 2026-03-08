Going Through A Breakup? Here's The Best Way For Your Zodiac Sign To Move On
Heartbreak doesn't happen often, but when it does, it can take a long time to recover. If you're going through a breakup, you might be looking for the light at the end of the tunnel, or even direction on how to move forward.
What you may not have considered, however, is that your zodiac sign can give you a clue on how to move forward. Here's the best way for all 12 zodiac signs to move on from a breakup.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
As the impulsive and energetic ram of the zodiac, Aries, even a bad breakup doesn't have to keep you off the dating scene. And in fact, you're probably the sign who would benefit the most from a little rebound action. We're not saying jump into another relationship right away, but it will feel good for you to put yourself out there and have a little fun with someone new.
Taurus
Being one of the only two signs ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, you take breakups to heart in a way, Taurus. The good news is, leaning into your Venusian influence is one of the best ways for you to start feeling like yourself again. Indulge in your favorite luxuries, treat yourself to a spa day, and/or get all your friends together for dinner at your favorite fancy restaurant.
Gemini
You're one of the most social signs out there, Gemini, so if you want to help yourself get over a breakup, you need to stay social. No wallowing at home for you! Getting out on the town, meeting new people, and making new connections is just the medicine you need to mend your weary heart—plus, you'll be able to air your grievances to new friends who will undoubtedly gas you up.
Cancer
As a sensitive and moody water sign, Cancer, breakups are like your worst nightmare. It can feel impossible to pull yourself out of the trenches on your own, which is why it's so important for you to lean on your support system when you're going through a breakup. Whether it's friends, family, or both, take comfort in your loved ones and allow them to lift you up while you need it.
Leo
Let's be honest, Leo, one of the best parts about being in a relationship for you is having that constant recognition and validation. But you can still get that when you're single! If you want to move on after a breakup, there's nothing wrong with posting a few thirst traps on your socials to remind everyone (including yourself) how hot you are. It'll be just the confidence boost you need.
Virgo
If a relationship didn't work out for you, Virgo, your sharp mind likely knows exactly why. Rather than dwelling on it, use the new space in your life to focus on your own standards. If the relationship kept you from organizing certain aspects of your life, for example, now you can put your attention there. You'll automatically feel better when you start feeling comfortable with where you're at.
Libra
Relationships can be tough for you, Libra, because you tend to be a people pleaser who sacrifices your own needs. Now that you're single, you can focus on yourself—and perhaps any friendships that didn't get as much of your attention when you were coupled up. Pour your energy into taking care of yourself, as well as staying social, and watch how full your life begins to feel again.
Scorpio
You don't take anything lightly, Scorpio, including breakups, so in order to move forward, you'll need to do some serious releasing. Whether it's journaling, shadow work, pulling tarot cards, or any other ritual for release, the name of the game when moving on from a breakup for you is getting your emotional waters flowing smoothly. Otherwise, expect a backlog of emotional constipation.
Sagittarius
You're known as the most adventurous and free-spirited sign of them all, Sagittarius, so it only makes sense that a vacation is in order when you're going through a breakup. You could opt for a solo vacay, or if you'd prefer some company, recruit a friend or two, or even a sibling. In any case, you'll feel better the moment your plane touches down in a new locale.
Capricorn
Honestly, Capricorn, you're not especially torn up by breakups—at least relative to the other zodiac signs. Your typical M.O. is to pour yourself into your work and focus on your long-term goals and ambition, so you're pretty content to keep doing that amid a breakup. Nothing wrong with focusing on your work, but remember to leave room to feel your emotions too.
Aquarius
As an air sign with a characteristically aloof quality, Aquarius, the biggest hurdle for you in a breakup is learning how to actually feel and process the emotions you so often ignore. Working with a therapist (or even talking to one of your more sensitive friends) can help you get the ball rolling, and in the meantime, you'll also feel better when you're contributing to a cause you care about.
Pisces
You're a sensitive soul, Pisces, so breakups tend to hit you like a rock. The good news is, you're also one of the most creative signs out there, and we all know heartbreak makes for the best art. When all else fails, you have a strong ability to transform your heartbreak into creativity, whether it's art, music, poetry, dance, or even content creation online. Don't hold back!
The takeaway
Breakups are a unique and devastating pain, and that's true for every zodiac sign. But the good news is, when we understand our birth chart, we understand the things we need most during difficult times.
P.S. Here's our full guide to how to get over a breakup if you need more tips and inspiration.