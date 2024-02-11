Skip to Content
Spirituality

Need Some Valentine's Day Inspiration? Take A Hint From Their Zodiac Sign

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson
February 11, 2024
Tanya Carroll Richardson
By Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson is an author and professional intuitive, giving readings to clients all over the world.
Couple Walking Outdoors Together
Image by Jess Craven / Stocksy
February 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Looking for a soulful way to engage with your partner or crush this Valentine’s Day? Try approaching them—and wooing them—via the energy of their sun sign using this excerpt and chart from my book, Empath Heart: Relationship Strategies for Sensitive People.

Remember that every astrological sign represents archetypal energies that naturally have positive and challenging aspects—and every person is unique in how they might embody a particular sign. There’s something to be learned from and loved about every sign!

Aries

Engage your warrior energy, which means the Aries in your life might appreciate proactive approaches, displays of strength and resiliency, and an optimistic, can-do attitude. 

  • Picture them as a gender-neutral knight in shining armor on a noble mission, who was the first to answer the call for assistance.

Taurus

Engage your grounded energy, which means the Taurus in your life might value stability, enjoy nature and Earth’s sensual pleasures, and admire your ability to stand your ground on an issue. 

  • Picture them as the gentle friend who offers practical advice, as well as a pint of organic ice cream in your favorite flavor, when you need support.

Gemini

Engage your communicator energy, which means the Gemini in your life might enjoy quick-witted banter, interesting and in-depth conversations where knowledge is gained, and the stimulation that comes with being a social butterfly

  • Imagine them as the high-energy colleague who comes to every meeting with new information to share—while simultaneously posting masterfully about their side hustle on the latest cool social media platform.

Cancer

Engage your nurturing energy, which means the Cancer in your life may prioritize a cozy home, the comforts of good food, and a concern for their own emotions and protection as well as the emotions and protection of their loved ones. 

  • Picture them as the strong, loyal head of a family or friend group, waiting by the hearth, fire roaring and soothing drink ready, excited to cuddle and have a heart-to-heart chat.

Leo

Engage your creative energy, which means the Leo in your life might delight in creative pursuits of all kinds, playfulness in general, and the ability to captivate others by claiming center stage. 

  • Imagine a diva, who is a brave leader in her industry, unveiling her latest act on Broadway to a sold-out crowd, and for her third encore she brings a chorus of small children out to dance and sing as her adorable, silly backup band.

Virgo

Engage your healer energy, which means the Virgo in your life may admire an ability to be of service to others, value detailed and practical knowledge, and crave structure and order. 

  • Picture going to a healer whose office is clean and tidy, who listens seriously and attentively while you explain your various issues, and then presents you with an impressive action plan for how they can systematically address each one.

Libra

Engage your lover energy, which means the Libra in your life will appreciate close relationships, art, fairness and equality, and beauty.

  • Imagine a romantic partner who loves to spend quality time with you, gets VIP tickets to the latest museum exhibit, and then wants to stare into your eyes over coffee afterward while you discuss what you just saw.

Scorpio

Engage your explorer energy, which means the Scorpio in your life could want to uncover the deeper impulses and layered meanings within aspects of the human journey like sex, death, power, and money. 

  • Imagine a masterful therapist who encourages you to examine your shadow, helps you understand your family dynamics, and helps you heal self-sabotaging patterns in your habits.

Sagittarius

Engage your philosopher energy, which means the Sagittarius in your life might wish to ponder universal truths and spiritual wisdom, the traditions of other places and cultures, and how they can remain always and forever the autonomous, free spirit. 

  • Imagine the no-filter professor who drops bits of obscure, revelatory wisdom into conversation randomly and encourages students to view life as a fascinating adventure to be lived to the fullest!

Capricorn

Engage your achiever energy, which means the Capricorn in your life may value hard work and focused effort, consistently surmounting obstacles, and a command of Earthly authority and influence. 

  • Picture a CEO who seems to thrive on the pressure of a packed schedule and displays an aptitude for overseeing lots of moving parts.

Aquarius

Engage your activist energy, which means the Aquarius in your life may value thinking outside the box and marching to the beat of their own drum, celebrating anything quirky or eccentric, and always taking a progressive approach. 

  • Picture a peaceful protestor in a zany outfit who goes home afterward to unwind with the latest film from their favorite avant-garde director.

Pisces

Engage your mystic energy, which means the Pisces in your life may find comfort in the idea that we are all connected, being compassionate toward others, and the very real yet unseen world of energy. 

  • Imagine a tarot reader with soulful eyes who draws cards for you, carefully explains your calling in this lifetime, and gives you a goodbye hug after the reading ends.

The takeaway

If you want to relate more to your romantic interest’s astrological chart, find out what their moon sign is, or what their ascendant is, or which house a planet is in. They might have a predominant element in their chart, like fire, water, air, or earth; or a predominance of mutable, fixed, or cardinal signs. We are each an interesting celestial cocktail through the eyes of astrology!

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Is Looking Steamy, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Is Looking Steamy, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins

Happy Lunar New Year — Here's Your Chinese Zodiac Sign Horoscope
Spirituality

Happy Lunar New Year — Here's Your Chinese Zodiac Sign Horoscope

Anjie Cho

This Week's New Super Moon Could Spark Abrupt Innovations & Change
Spirituality

This Week's New Super Moon Could Spark Abrupt Innovations & Change

Sarah Regan

What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For This Weekend's New Moon
Spirituality

What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For This Weekend's New Moon

Sarah Regan

This 2-Minute Practice Can Reduce Overwhelm & Speed Up Self-Growth
Personal Growth

This 2-Minute Practice Can Reduce Overwhelm & Speed Up Self-Growth

Brittany Gowan

Doing This Type Of Yoga Every Day For 2 Months Transformed My Sleep
Meditation

Doing This Type Of Yoga Every Day For 2 Months Transformed My Sleep

Sarah Garone, NDTR

Your Monthly Horoscope Just Dropped & February Is Gonna Be Groundbreaking
Spirituality

Your Monthly Horoscope Just Dropped & February Is Gonna Be Groundbreaking

Sarah Regan

Astrologers Say The New Moon Isn't The Only Thing To Watch Out For This Week
Spirituality

Astrologers Say The New Moon Isn't The Only Thing To Watch Out For This Week

The AstroTwins

Ask Yourself These 5 Therapist-Approved Questions To Identify Your Past Trauma
Personal Growth

Ask Yourself These 5 Therapist-Approved Questions To Identify Your Past Trauma

Jason Wachob

