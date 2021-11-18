There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to uneven skin texture: It’s a super common complaint, as it’s actually not one issue but a class of many—from rough patches, to discoloration, to flaking and peeling, to bumps. And today, we’re going to dive into that last point.

See, bumpy skin can happen for a load of reasons, and identifying the types of bumps you have is a downright crucial step—treat a cluster of bumps the wrong way, and you may face even more mounds than before.

So! Before you slather on any ol’ exfoliator, we highly recommend you I.D. your bumps below. Here’s how to get rid of each type for a soft and smooth canvas.