"Before moving in together, you should consider whether you both have the same goals for moving in," says Kat Chan, LMFT, a psychotherapist and meditation teacher. "It can become a messy situation if, say, you're wanting to move in because you're ready to take the relationship and commitment to the next level, and they want to move in because of financial reasons like saving money. Definitely get on the same page about where your relationship is headed before moving in."