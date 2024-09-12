According to Paul C. Brunson, a professional matchmaker and host on UK dating shows Married At First Sight and Celebs Go Dating, the No. 1 thing you need to consider before moving in with your partner is behavioral consistency. You have to know what to expect. "Behavioral consistency refers to people's tendency to behave in a way today that matches their past decisions or behaviors," he says. "This single metric is vital because, without it, you literally can't trust your partner. And you should never move in or share your world with someone you don't trust."