Missing This Mineral? It Might Be Seriously Affecting Your Blood Sugar

Giving people more salt may actually fix their pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes. Indeed, supplementing hypertensive type 2 diabetics with more sodium (increasing their sodium intake from about 3,000 mg to 6,000 mg per day) improved their insulin resistance. The authors concluded, "…an abundant sodium intake may improve glucose tolerance and insulin resistance, especially in diabetic, salt-sensitive, and/or medicated essential hypertensive subjects." And these patients are the very people we assume are harmed by eating more salt. However, the exact opposite appears to be true.

And the harms of low-salt diets on increasing insulin levels are not just a random occurrence. In fact, a meta-analysis of 19 randomized trials in humans has confirmed that low-salt diets increase fasting insulin levels. While more studies should be performed to understand the effect of increased salt intake in pre-diabetics and type 2 diabetics, it’s time to rethink the accepted model and urge caution with sodium restriction.

I recommend Redmond Real Salt, which contains good amounts of iodine (not artificial potassium iodide) and calcium. Hypertensive diabetics who consume about 2½ teaspoons of salt per day have been found to have improved insulin resistance compared to those eating around 1¼ teaspoons of salt per day. Everyone knows exercise is one of the best things that they can do to help with insulin resistance, diabetes, and high blood pressure. However, most people don't know that they lose about ½ a teaspoon of salt per hour of exercise in sweat. More importantly, we lose around 50 to 100 mcg of iodine in sweat per hour of exercise, and we also lose calcium. High-quality, mineral-rich salt is a great way to replace all three minerals (salt, iodine, and calcium) lost in sweat during exercise.

